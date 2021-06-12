“Demystify” albinism and end discrimination – UN chief

Albinism, a rare, non-contagious, inherited genetic disorder found in both men and women, presents as a lack of melanin pigmentation in the hair, skin, and eyes, causing vulnerability to sunlight and sunlight. bright light.

As a result, almost all people with albinism have visual impairment and are at risk of developing skin cancer.

Secretary General António Guterresmentionned that this year’s theme, Strength Beyond All Expectations, reflects the “resilience, persistence and achievement” of people with albinism in the face of pervasive “misconceptions, discrimination and violence”.

Shine a spotlight

Although the numbers vary, the UN estimates that in North America and Europe, one in 17,000 to 20,000 people has some form of albinism, but in sub-Saharan Africa the figure is higher.

One in 1,400 Tanzanians has the disease, and in Zimbabwe and in some populations of other specific ethnic groups in southern Africa the prevalence reaches one in 1,000.

Deeply misunderstood, socially and medically, people with albinism face multiple forms of discrimination around the world.

They are often the object of superstitious beliefs and myths, which not only promote their marginalization and social exclusion, but also lead to various forms of stigma, discrimination and violence.

Centuries-old mistaken mythologies still exist in cultural attitudes and practices around the world, putting the safety and lives of people with albinism in constant danger.

“Despite these barriers to well-being and security, leaders of organizations representing people with albinism continue to work hard to support the most vulnerable,” said Mr. Guterres.

Protect people with albinism

Significant commitments, such as Action Plan on Albinism in Africa and the work of the UN Independent Expert on Albinism in promoting the rights of people with albinism, urged the UN chief to say that people with albinism “are increasingly taking their rightful place in decision-making platforms around the world.”

Yet, recognizing the “deep need to demystify the disease and end discrimination”, he acknowledged, “much remains to be done”.

The Secretary-General urged all nations and communities to “protect and respect the human rights of all people with albinism and to provide the necessary support and care”.

Inclusion

In her declaration Marking the day, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet echoed the UN chief’s call for protection.

As the pandemic exacerbates the challenges faced by people with albinism, she stressed that in some countries they have been “smeared with names like ‘corona’ and”COVID-19[female[feminine‘”, and some have even been” banned from their communities “.

“I call on States and the international community to continue to build and strengthen partnerships with people with albinism and the organizations that represent them, to ensure that they are included in decision-making that affects them. and to promote their exercise of all human rights, ”Ms. Bachelet said.

Click on here for the High Commissioner’s video statement.