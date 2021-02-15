World
Demonstrations after Burmese junta’s Internet shutdown and troop deployment – Times of India
YANGON: The Burmese junta cut the internet in the country and deployed additional troops to the country on Monday as it stepped up its crackdown on anti-coup protests, but rebel protesters took to the streets again.
The military has steadily stepped up efforts to quell an uprising against their takeover two weeks ago, which saw the civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained with hundreds of people, including members of her democratically elected government.
With protesters refusing to back down, the generals imposed an internet shutdown of several hours on Monday morning and increased the military presence across the country.
Additional troops were seen in key locations in Yangon, the country’s commercial hub and largest city, including armored personnel carriers near the central bank.
Live video stream on social media platforms before the blackout there were more military vehicles and soldiers moving to other parts of the country.
However, new protests erupted in Yangon again on Monday morning, notably near the central bank.
Hundreds of engineering and technology students demonstrated in a northern part of the city, according to an AFP journalist.
A new rally was also held in the southern town of Dawei, a verified live stream on Facebook showed, with hundreds of protesters accompanied by a marching band.
Some carried banners against the military that said, “They kill by day. They steal at night. They lie on television.”
The NetBlocks monitoring group reported that a “state-ordered information blackout” had taken Myanmar almost entirely offline, but services began to resume near the start of the working day.
“Network data shows that national connectivity has reached ordinary levels after a power outage,” NetBlocks reported, adding that the outage lasted about eight hours.
But the monitor noted that most users in Myanmar were still excluded from social media.
Intensifying fears that the army would impose a much more severe crackdown, troops in the northern town of Myitkyina fired tear gas and then fired at a crowd on Sunday evening.
A reporter at the scene said it was not clear whether police used rubber bullets or live ammunition.
Local media said at least five journalists monitoring the protest were arrested and posted photos of some people injured in the incident.
A joint statement by the United States, the United Kingdom and European Union the ambassadors urged the security forces not to harm civilians.
“We call on the security forces to refrain from violence against demonstrators, who are protesting the overthrow of their legitimate government,” they said.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres echoed this call. Through his spokesperson, he also asked the military to “urgently” authorize Swiss diplomat Christine Schraner Burgener to go to Myanmar “to assess the situation first hand”.
The U.S. Embassy has advised U.S. citizens to take shelter in place and not risk defying a regime-imposed nighttime curfew.
UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said the junta’s efforts to curb the nascent protest movement were a sign of “desperation” and amounted to a declaration of war against its people.
“Watch out for generals: you will be held accountable,” he wrote on Twitter.
Much of the country has been in turmoil since soldiers arrested Aung San Suu Kyi and his main political allies on February 1, ending a fledgling democracy ten years old after generations of junta rule.
The Nobel Prize winner spent years under house arrest during a previous dictatorship and has not been seen in public since her arrest.
His period of detention was due to expire on Monday. Her lawyer, however, was not reachable and the generals gave no indication that she would be released.
An internet blackout last weekend failed to quell resistance which saw huge crowds swarm major urban centers and isolated border villages.
The striking workers who led the campaign are among at least 400 people detained since the coup, the watchdog group of the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners said.
Fear of being arrested did not deter large crowds from returning to the streets of the country for a ninth consecutive day of street protests on Sunday.
In Dawei, seven police officers broke ranks to join anti-coup protesters, mirroring local media reports of isolated defections from the force in recent days.
Some regions of the country have formed neighborhood watch brigades in recent days to prevent the arrests of residents joining the civil disobedience movement.
“We don’t trust anyone at the moment, especially those who wear uniforms,” said Myo Ko Ko, a member of a street patrol in Yangon.
The country’s new military leadership has so far been unresponsive to a torrent of international condemnation.
The junta insists it seized power legally and has asked journalists across the country not to refer to it as a government that took power in a coup.
