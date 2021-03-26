World

Demonstration in Bangladesh today: four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against Prime Minister Modi’s visit; Police officer | World News – Times of India

COX’S BAZAR: At least four people were killed in the Bangladeshi town of Chittagong Friday after police fired rubber bullets at protesters in protest against PM’s visit Narendra Modi, said a police official.
“We had to fire tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse them as they entered a police station and engaged in vandalism,” police chief Rafiqul Islam told Reuters. reference to protesters.
Protests against Prime Minister Modi’s visit also erupted in the capital Dhaka, where dozens of people, including two journalists, were injured in clashes with police, witnesses said.

