Democrats take control of US Senate after Ossoff, Warnock wins

Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won the runoff in the southern state of Georgia, the Associated Press news agency reported.

The victories will give Democrats control of the US Senate and will have national ramifications for the administration of President-elect Joseph Biden when he takes office later this month.

The election of the two candidates is historic. Warnock, 51, who is a pastor of the same Atlanta church that once led civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., will become the first black senator from Georgia in history and the first black Democrat in the Southern States. United. Ossoff will become Georgia’s first Jewish senator.

At 33, he will be the youngest senator and the first of the millennial generation in the chamber.

With their victories, Democrats will control the House of Representatives, the White House and now the Senate in 2021, allowing Biden to implement his agenda with less resistance from Republicans.

While the chamber will have 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats (including two independent lawmakers who meet with Democrats), Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve as a tiebreaker.

Over the past two months, Republicans and Democrats have waged a fierce battle against the state, pouring more than $ 500 million combined into second-round races to advertise and engage voters. The result serves to claim that political coalitions and power structures in Georgia – where Republicans have dominated for decades – have undergone massive change.

Raphael Warnock, Democratic candidate for US Senate, greets supporters at drive-thru rally [Stephen B. Morton/AP Photo]

Democrats, in part thanks to a decade-long effort led by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to register hundreds of thousands of new voters, were pushed to victory by strong black voter turnout and a rapidly growing population, especially in the growing cities of the state. .

“African Americans made up a larger portion of the early voters in this election than in the general election,” said Andra Gillespie, associate professor of political science at Emory University in Atlanta. “This suggests enhanced engagement efforts that targeted these particular groups. And that bodes well for Democrats.

The election will change Washington

The outcome of the Georgia election will have massive national implications in Washington that will affect federal policy and shape Biden’s ability to rule as president.

“Republicans have lost the first check they could hope to have on Biden in the most productive part of this presidency,” said Liam Donovan, Republican strategist and former Senate campaign adviser. “People are still grappling with the fact that it really happened. It is always surreal to speak and think of two Democratic senators from Georgia.

With a Democratic majority in the Senate, Biden will enjoy more freedom in appointing his cabinet, judicial appointments and legislation than he would have with Republicans still in charge.

“It’s absolutely critical to Biden’s success. Thanks to these victories, he manages to control the flow of laws to the Senate, lead the committees and also control the process of investigation and oversight, ”said Jim Manley, former assistant to retired Democratic Senator Harry Reid. , who was majority leader in the Senate. from 2007 to 2015.

In Washington, work is already underway to act on the news of Democratic victories in Georgia. At a press conference Wednesday, Democratic New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the new Senate Majority Leader, said he would work with Biden to pass a stimulus bill to ease the COVID pandemic -19, promising to send checks for $ 2,000 to Americans at the earliest. act of the new Congress.

“President Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will have a partner in me and in my caucus who is ready, willing and able to help deliver a forward-looking agenda and bring bold change to the American people.” , Schumer said. “For too long, much needed aid has been blocked and watered down by a Senate led by Republicans and President Trump. That will change with a Democratic Senate, a Democratic House and a Democratic President.

The Democratic majority does not mean, however, that Biden will not face Congressional roadblocks and restrictions on his ambitions. Republicans will still have the power to block and even stop legislation through filibuster, which requires 60 votes in the Senate to overcome.

“From a legislative standpoint, you are always at the mercy of Senate rules and filibuster,” Donovan said. “But what it allows you to do is unlock important tools that can work for the majority.”

One of those tools is the ability of Democrats to pass their initiatives using “budget reconciliation,” a legislative loophole that allows policymakers to approve a limited scope of goals with just a majority in the Senate.

“This is the only trick to get around the Senate’s requirement to have 60 votes,” Donovan said.

New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer walks on Capitol Hill in Washington [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Trump to blame

Republicans, who are still recovering from the pair of losses – and the demotion to minority status in the Senate – largely blame Trump for the failed second round.

Although the president has rallied with the Republican candidates by visiting Georgia twice since November, he simultaneously waged a months-long grievance campaign that sought to question the integrity of the state’s electoral process. Trump publicly berated Georgia Republican election officials and Governor Brian Kemp – also a Republican – for organizing what he called a “rigged” election when he lost to Biden in November. (His complaints were not supported by facts or any evidence of widespread fraud.)

Trump’s relentless attacks on party officials may have cast doubt among Republicans that their vote would be counted fairly and it could have reduced the turnout.

The weekend before the election, Trump even attempted to pressure Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” additional votes for him months after his defeat, distracting attention from crucial government efforts. exit from the vote of the Republican candidates.

“The President of the United States spent more time attacking Governor Kemp and Ben Raffensperger than Raphael Warnock and… Ossoff,” Gabriel Sterling, who oversees Georgia’s voting systems, told a press conference. Wednesday. “It irritates me. … While the Republicans were busy attacking the governor and my boss, the Democrats were knocking on doors and pushing people to vote.

Warnock and Ossoff will be sworn in once their victories are certified later this month.