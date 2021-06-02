World
Democrats seek momentum in unbalanced US House victory – Times of India
SANTA FE: A large southwestern metropolitan area won a resounding victory over a Democratic congressional candidate who adopted the Biden administration’s prescriptions for economic recovery, as voters pushed back Republican overtures to the political landscape heavily suburban and Latino from Albuquerque.
Tuesday’s special election vaulted 42-year-old Democrat Melanie Stansbury, a state representative for a second term, at the seat of Congress previously held by Home Secretary Deb Haaland.
The election is a precursor to a handful of races to fill congressional vacancies ahead of the 2022 midterm election. Democrats held a 219-211 majority in Congress ahead of Tuesday’s vote in New Mexico‘s 1st Congressional District.
Stansbury won around 60% of the vote in a four-man race, inflicting a stinging defeat on three-term Republican state senator Mark Moores.
Wednesday’s uncertified election results showed a 24.5 percentage point margin of victory for Stansbury – well above Haaland’s 16-point victory in 2020. That even surpassed Biden’s 23-point victory in the New -Mexico last year.
Stansbury highlighted a working-class public school education in Albuquerque – her mother was a letter carrier and a crane operator – and she embraced leading Democratic initiatives in pandemic relief, spending on infrastructure and interventions to slow climate change.
A state Democratic Party official said he used the special election to rebuild the advocacy infrastructure and get back to political events in person, keeping the party’s slim majority in Congress in mind.
Stansbury has leveraged the fundraising campaigns by sharing the contributions with other Democratic politicians. Doug Emhoff, the vice president’s husband Kamala harris, campaigned in New Mexico alongside Stansbury during the last week of early voting.
The Democratic effort reached voters 350,000 times as part of its largest field program for the district in more than a decade, said state party chairperson Jessica Velasquez.
“We know we cannot afford to lose a single seat” in Congress, Velasquez said. “I think this race bodes very well for the Democrats moving forward. We saw a lot more Democrats voting early, a lot of enthusiasm, especially as we started hosting in-person events again. and frankly it’s been a great opportunity for us to continue building a democratic infrastructure. ”
Republicans had little to save from this unbalanced defeat.
Moores focused on local concerns about the crime rate in Albuquerque over national politics, and he criticized the delayed reopening of New Mexico’s economy as the pandemic wears off. The public safety mantra carried echoes of Asset and his condemnation last year of crime rates in Democratic-run cities as he sent federal agents to Albuquerque.
Rod Adair, a demographer and political consultant who previously served as a Republican in the New Mexico State Senate, noted that the Republican congressional candidate had lost ground in the voting margins for each of the five counties represented in the 1st District. of Congress, compared to the 2020 votes.
He described a “dying” state Republican Party who failed to help a qualified GOP candidate and failed to link the economic distress of the pandemic to Democratic leadership in the White House and the office of the governor of New Mexico.
“The party was invisible,” Adair said of the GOP. “Taking all of that away, New Mexico migrates to the left, and we’ve seen it in the political demographics of the state and especially in” the 1st Congressional District.
Stanbury’s victory preserves an all-female House delegation for the state. Last year, Republican U.S. Representative Yvette Herrell ousted a Democratic incumbent from the conservative-leaning 2nd Congressional District in southern New Mexico.
The 1st Congressional District encompasses Albuquerque, rural Torrance County, and other outlying areas that include the Indigenous community of Sandia Pueblo. Libertarian candidate Chris Manning won just over 1% of the vote on Tuesday, and independent Aubrey Dunn Jr. got nearly 3%.
Voters in the district have strongly favored Democratic candidates in recent years. Prior to 2008, the district often supported Congressional Republicans, including Heather Wilson, who later became Secretary of the United States Air Force under President Trump.
Democratic political consultant Sisto Abeyta says the state’s Democratic voters remain strongly opposed to the Trump brand of politics that always overshadow GOP candidates.
“We’re used to Pete Domenici’s Republicans,” Abeyta told KANW radio, referring to the six-term US senator who retired in 2008. “The Republican brand has kind of wrapped itself around the brand Trump, and they did “I wasn’t moved by it.”
Tuesday’s special election vaulted 42-year-old Democrat Melanie Stansbury, a state representative for a second term, at the seat of Congress previously held by Home Secretary Deb Haaland.
The election is a precursor to a handful of races to fill congressional vacancies ahead of the 2022 midterm election. Democrats held a 219-211 majority in Congress ahead of Tuesday’s vote in New Mexico‘s 1st Congressional District.
Stansbury won around 60% of the vote in a four-man race, inflicting a stinging defeat on three-term Republican state senator Mark Moores.
Wednesday’s uncertified election results showed a 24.5 percentage point margin of victory for Stansbury – well above Haaland’s 16-point victory in 2020. That even surpassed Biden’s 23-point victory in the New -Mexico last year.
Stansbury highlighted a working-class public school education in Albuquerque – her mother was a letter carrier and a crane operator – and she embraced leading Democratic initiatives in pandemic relief, spending on infrastructure and interventions to slow climate change.
A state Democratic Party official said he used the special election to rebuild the advocacy infrastructure and get back to political events in person, keeping the party’s slim majority in Congress in mind.
Stansbury has leveraged the fundraising campaigns by sharing the contributions with other Democratic politicians. Doug Emhoff, the vice president’s husband Kamala harris, campaigned in New Mexico alongside Stansbury during the last week of early voting.
The Democratic effort reached voters 350,000 times as part of its largest field program for the district in more than a decade, said state party chairperson Jessica Velasquez.
“We know we cannot afford to lose a single seat” in Congress, Velasquez said. “I think this race bodes very well for the Democrats moving forward. We saw a lot more Democrats voting early, a lot of enthusiasm, especially as we started hosting in-person events again. and frankly it’s been a great opportunity for us to continue building a democratic infrastructure. ”
Republicans had little to save from this unbalanced defeat.
Moores focused on local concerns about the crime rate in Albuquerque over national politics, and he criticized the delayed reopening of New Mexico’s economy as the pandemic wears off. The public safety mantra carried echoes of Asset and his condemnation last year of crime rates in Democratic-run cities as he sent federal agents to Albuquerque.
Rod Adair, a demographer and political consultant who previously served as a Republican in the New Mexico State Senate, noted that the Republican congressional candidate had lost ground in the voting margins for each of the five counties represented in the 1st District. of Congress, compared to the 2020 votes.
He described a “dying” state Republican Party who failed to help a qualified GOP candidate and failed to link the economic distress of the pandemic to Democratic leadership in the White House and the office of the governor of New Mexico.
“The party was invisible,” Adair said of the GOP. “Taking all of that away, New Mexico migrates to the left, and we’ve seen it in the political demographics of the state and especially in” the 1st Congressional District.
Stanbury’s victory preserves an all-female House delegation for the state. Last year, Republican U.S. Representative Yvette Herrell ousted a Democratic incumbent from the conservative-leaning 2nd Congressional District in southern New Mexico.
The 1st Congressional District encompasses Albuquerque, rural Torrance County, and other outlying areas that include the Indigenous community of Sandia Pueblo. Libertarian candidate Chris Manning won just over 1% of the vote on Tuesday, and independent Aubrey Dunn Jr. got nearly 3%.
Voters in the district have strongly favored Democratic candidates in recent years. Prior to 2008, the district often supported Congressional Republicans, including Heather Wilson, who later became Secretary of the United States Air Force under President Trump.
Democratic political consultant Sisto Abeyta says the state’s Democratic voters remain strongly opposed to the Trump brand of politics that always overshadow GOP candidates.
“We’re used to Pete Domenici’s Republicans,” Abeyta told KANW radio, referring to the six-term US senator who retired in 2008. “The Republican brand has kind of wrapped itself around the brand Trump, and they did “I wasn’t moved by it.”