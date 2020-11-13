Democrats continue to win the popular vote. It worries them.

Democrats again won the popular vote in this year’s presidential election, marking seven of the eight consecutive presidential elections that the party has reached this milestone.

And, for some Democrats, it’s worrying.

President-elect Joe Biden has so far won 50.8% of the vote against 47.4% who voted for President Donald Trump, a 5 million vote advantage that is likely to grow as Democratic strongholds like the California and New York continue to count the ballots. Biden’s 77.5 million votes to date are the most important for any successful candidate, and Trump’s 72.3 million also set a record for a loser.

Experts predict that Biden’s margin of victory will exceed the 4 percentage points of former President Barack Obama’s popular vote in 2012. Only Obama’s landslide victory in 2008 – with a 7 percentage point margin in the vote popular – was more important in the recent elections.

But what worries many Democrats is a growing gap between their number of popular votes and their political power. Democrats may gain more supporters, but as long as those votes are clustered on the coasts or in the towns and suburbs, they won’t get the Congressional victories the party needs to implement its policies.

This power gap is particularly clear this year. As Biden racked up those historic margins, Democrats lost at least eight seats in the House of Representatives and failed to win a single state – in fact, they lost control of the New Hampshire legislature. They have also failed to regain control of the US Senate, with their hopes now resting on winning two second-round elections in Georgia, seen as a difficult climb for the party.

“There is a huge structural challenge for the majority of Americans with political power anytime soon,” said Rebecca Katz, a liberal Democrat strategist. “It’s a problem.”

Whether this is a problem – or a necessary verification of power – is a point of debate. The founders created a system of US government based in part on geography. Wyoming, with its population of 500,000, has as many senators as California, which has 39 million. Seats in the House are allocated based on population, but districts can be chosen to dilute the impact of types of voters. The presidency is won by gathering a majority of voters attributed to the states.

“Power is not vested in the popular vote,” said Simon Rosenberg, a seasoned Democratic strategist. “What we need to improve at is not just winning more votes, but winning in more areas of each state and in more states.”

The disparity only increases as the country becomes polarized. When George W. Bush won the White House in 2000 with an Electoral College victory despite losing the popular vote, it was seen as a fluke.

Bush won re-election in 2004 with 50.7% of the national vote. But Democrats have won it in every presidential election since, including in 2016, when Democrat Hillary Clinton won an additional 2.9 million votes but lost the White House to Trump because she narrowly lost. critical states and failed to win a majority of voters.

The polarization of the Trump era has accelerated the divide. Trump has performed well with white voters, especially white voters who did not graduate from a four-year college – a group fairly evenly spread across the 50 states. Democrats, meanwhile, have gained ground with college graduates, who are more likely to cluster in cities and states like Massachusetts and Colorado.

Another bulwark for the Democratic coalition, black, Latino and other racial minorities voters are also clustered in cities and some states, and less represented in a large swathe of rural states that help give Republicans their geographic advantage.

The mid-term results of 2018 were particularly clear: Democrats lost ground in the Senate even as they won 41 seats to take control of the House of Representatives.

It’s easy to see how the dynamics play out in the countryside. Trump has repeatedly criticized Democratic states like California and New York and Democratic-controlled cities during his presidential and re-election campaign. Biden, who couldn’t win just by appealing to places where his party was strong, argued the country needed to unite and stop fighting.

The growing gap between the majority and those who are truly in power troubles even those who benefit from it.

“Republicans may be flippant about this because it works for them, but I don’t think it’s a good long-term solution,” said Liam Donovan, a Washington, DC-based GOP strategist. “For the long term health of the party and the country, you have to hope that you don’t barely win with diminishing rump.

Yet Republicans’ strong performances in state legislatures make it likely that they can lock in gains in the next decade-long gerrymandering, drawing lines for districts and congressional districts that group together voters. in districts that favor the GOP. The party’s landslide victory in 2010 in Obama’s first half has helped them do just that for the past decade.

“They will be able to consolidate this for a new decade,” Donovan said. “They find new ways to consolidate power with the minority of the electorate.”