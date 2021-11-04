Democratic governor and Biden ally narrowly wins reelection

Phil Murphy became the first Democratic governor in four decades to be re-elected in New Jersey, giving Biden’s party a silver lining.

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly fended off an election challenge by former Republican state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli, the results showed a day after polls closed in a race that turned out to be an unexpected bite for the incumbent president.

Murphy, 64, became the first Democratic governor in four decades to be re-elected in New Jersey, even though registered Democratic voters number more than one million than Republicans in the northeastern state of the United States.

Unofficial statements released by The Associated Press and cited by the New York Times and several other media calling for the race for Murphy showed him he won 50.03% of the vote, against 49.22% for Ciattarelli, with 90% of ballots counted.

Murphy, an ally and party mate of US President Joseph Biden, has presided over a political shift to the left in the state, including new taxes on millionaires, tighter gun restrictions, a higher minimum wage high and paid sick leave.

He also defended his robust public health measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic, which has emerged as a key point of contention in the race.

Ciattarelli, 59, who had followed Murphy up to 10 percentage points in some opinion polls, capitalized on widespread unpopularity with Murphy’s aggressive mask demands on schoolchildren.

The Republican had also focused much of his campaign on high state taxes, while accusing Murphy, a wealthy former Goldman Sachs executive, of being out of touch with the electorate.

New Jersey has seen a steady Democratic trend in recent years.

The party won 10 of the state’s 12 seats in the US House of Representatives in 2020, and Biden edged the state over then-President Donald Trump last year by more than 15 points. percentage.

Problems for Democrats

Murphy trailed overnight in the comebacks, but took the lead on Wednesday morning as the vote tabulation unfolded in several heavily Democratic counties.

Victory gives Democrats a silver lining after GOP businessman Glenn Youngkin defeats Terry McAuliffe in Virginia gubernatorial race – heightening concerns that Biden’s sagging approval ratings are hurting the party .

This year’s election was the first major test of voter sentiment since Biden took office and signaled a potentially painful year for Democrats as they attempt to maintain small majorities in Congress.

The proximity to the race surprised pundits, who watched public polls showing Murphy comfortably leading the way and turned to his party’s registration advantage.

Voters have come out at much higher rates for Ciattarelli this year than for its GOP predecessor in 2017.

During his campaign he distinguished between defending the moderate positions he held in the Legislature – such as supporting Roe v. Wade – and appeal to Republicans who have embraced Trump, especially on cultural issues that have garnered attention across the country.