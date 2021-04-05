Dem Rep Ro Khanna quietly withdraws from Matt Gaetz after claiming they ‘hang out’

HBO

Days before Gaetz became engulfed in scandal, Democratic Representative Ro Khanna took to Fox News to brag about his unlikely friendship with the MAGA Congressman and claim the couple were "even hanging out."

This week, however, as Gaetz faces a full-fledged legal and political crisis, Khanna seems to have cooled on their friendship.

Gaetz and Khanna have long been touted as an example of bipartisanship during the Trump era, with the couple appearing together several times in various media to demonstrate their bond. Last year, for example, an HBO political documentary Marsh showed both working at block the white house to wage war on Iran. Over the summer, Khanna publicly called on Gaetz to “team upTo end an amendment that would prevent the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

And on March 25, Khanna appeared remotely alongside Gaetz on Fox News Primetime for double maintenance specifically focused on his relationship with the Florida Republican. “How do you explain how you like this guy?” You told me off camera that you and Matt got along, ”asked host Brian Kilmeade.

“We get along well,” Khanna replied. “We are working on common issues. We are working to take PAC money out of politics. We both believe lobbyists should not run this place. We both think we shouldn’t be in foreign wars. “

He added: “Obviously we don’t agree on the issues, but we are actually engaging in a dialogue. We even hang around.

A few days later, Gaetz found himself at the center of a massive sex scandal, which includes an ongoing federal investigation into allegations he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel across state borders with him. Gaetz too reportedly showed nude pictures from his sexual partners to his fellow lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

So, in an interview on Sunday afternoon, CNN host Jim Acosta brought up the accusations against Gaetz and referred to Khanna telling Fox about his friendship with his pro-Trump colleague, asking the progressive congressman : “I’m sure you are horrified by these allegations against your friend. What do you think of all this? Does that sound consistent with the Matt Gaetz you know? “

Khanna firmly said he was “shocked” and “disturbed” by the allegations. And then he gave up on ever having referred to Gaetz as a buddy.

“And I never had any interactions with Matt Gaetz outside of Capitol Hill,” Khanna said. “Obviously, I totally condemn if he shared any of these photos with anyone. I mean it should be investigated, as the speaker said, with the ethics department. “

Khanna also downplayed his congressional relationship with Gaetz, saying that while he worked with Gaetz on some issues, he also worked “with a lot of Republicans” on these issues before.

Acosta asked if Khanna had spoken with Gaetz since the allegations became public and if he had heard of the Florida lawmaker sharing nude photos on the House floor, which prompted Khanna to further widen the wedge between him and Gaetz.

“It certainly wasn’t an acquaintance to me,” exclaimed the California congressman. “I don’t know if it was acquaintance for others. But I was shocked about it. And I obviously haven’t spoken or contacted him, and I have no intention of doing so. I mean, the allegations were pretty shocking.

Representative Khanna’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

