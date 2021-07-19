World
Delta variant of Covid-19 spreads rapidly in Sri Lanka – Times of India
COLOMBO: The highly transmissible variant of the Delta coronavirus is spreading rapidly across Sri Lanka and accounts for around 30% of new cases reported in ColomboHealth officials said Monday, advising the government to stop easing travel restrictions.
Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr Hemantha Herath told reporters that the Delta variant, first reported in India, has also spread to the southern districts of Gall, and Matara, as well as in the northern districts of Jaffna and Kilinochchi.
“We have noticed that between 25 and 30% of the new cases reported in Colombo are of the Delta variant,” Herath said.
Health officials said about 35 cases of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, have been found in Sri Lanka so far.
Sri Lanka is fighting the third wave of coronavirus. More than 1,000 new Covid-19 infections are recorded daily, in addition to nearly 50 deaths.
Authorities have eased restrictions imposed since early May. Interprovincial travel is still in limbo until August 1.
The first five detected cases of the Delta variant came from Colombo on June 17.
Public health inspectors have advised the government against further easing travel restrictions.
Sri Lanka has recorded nearly 300,000 cases since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 with nearly 3,700 deaths. More than 256,000 people have recovered from the virus.
Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr Hemantha Herath told reporters that the Delta variant, first reported in India, has also spread to the southern districts of Gall, and Matara, as well as in the northern districts of Jaffna and Kilinochchi.
“We have noticed that between 25 and 30% of the new cases reported in Colombo are of the Delta variant,” Herath said.
Health officials said about 35 cases of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, have been found in Sri Lanka so far.
Sri Lanka is fighting the third wave of coronavirus. More than 1,000 new Covid-19 infections are recorded daily, in addition to nearly 50 deaths.
Authorities have eased restrictions imposed since early May. Interprovincial travel is still in limbo until August 1.
The first five detected cases of the Delta variant came from Colombo on June 17.
Public health inspectors have advised the government against further easing travel restrictions.
Sri Lanka has recorded nearly 300,000 cases since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 with nearly 3,700 deaths. More than 256,000 people have recovered from the virus.