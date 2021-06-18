World
Delta variant cases in UK: Delta variant infections jump 33,630 in one week, accounting for almost all Covid-19 cases in UK | World News – Times of India
LONDON: The number of Delta variant infections jumped by 33,630 in one week to a total of 75,953 in the UK, with the highly transmissible variant first identified in India now accounting for 99% of all cases of Covid-19 in the country, health officials warned on Friday.
Public Health England (PHE), which tracks variants of concern (VOCs) on a weekly basis, said its data shows an increased risk of hospitalization with Delta VOC compared to Alpha – the VOC first detected in the Kent region of England.
He also highlighted his previous findings that two doses of a Covid vaccine confer a “high degree of protection” against hospitalization of the Delta variant.
“Weekly data on Covid-19 variant cases of PHE shows that the number of Delta variants in the UK has increased by 33,630 since last week to a total of 75,953,” PHE reports.
“The most recent data shows that 99% of cases sequenced and genotyped across the country are the Delta variant. The data shows an increased risk of hospitalization with Delta compared to Alpha, although PHE analysis shows that two vaccine doses offer a high degree of protection against hospitalization, estimated to be over 90 percent, ”he said.
According to the analysis, as of June 14, a total of 806 people had been hospitalized with the Delta variant, an increase of 423 from last week.
Of these, 527 were unvaccinated, and only 84 of 806 had received both doses.
He finds that the deaths are not high, as the case fatality rate remains low for Delta.
However, he points out that deaths tend to occur within weeks of infection, so it’s too early to judge Delta’s lethality compared to Alpha or other VOCs.
“Cases are increasing rapidly across the country and the Delta variant is now dominant,” said Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency.
“The increase is mainly in younger age groups, many of whom were not vaccinated but are now being asked to receive the vaccine. It is encouraging to see that hospitalizations and deaths are not increasing at the same rate. but we will continue to monitor it closely, “she said.
“The immunization schedule and the care we all take to follow the guidelines continue to save lives. Please make sure to show up for both doses of the vaccine as soon as you are eligible. Don’t let your guard down – practice them. hands, face, space, fresh air ‘at all times, “she added.
In separate population surveillance data on possible re-infections of Covid-19 offering some hope for long-term immunity, PHE found a “low risk” of re-infection with SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.
There were 15,893 possible reinfections with SARS-CoV-2 identified up to May 30 in England throughout the pandemic, out of nearly 4 million people with confirmed infections. This equates to about 0.4% of reinfection cases.
“Although we know that people can catch viruses more than once, this data currently suggests that the rate of re-infection with Covid-19 is low,” said Dr Susan Hopkins, strategic director for Covid-19 at PHE .
“However, it is important that we do not get complacent about this – it is essential to have both doses of the vaccine and to follow the advice at all times to reduce the risk of infection,” she said. .
PHE said there is currently no evidence that Delta VOC, or any other VOC, is more likely to cause reinfection than others, but it continues to closely monitor this and other data. data on reinfection.
The PHE findings follow a study by Imperial College London on the Real-Time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT-1), based on more than 100,000 home swab tests, which reported Thursday that the number of people infected with the coronavirus doubled every 11 days.
The Delta VOC is believed to be the main factor behind a dreaded third wave of the pandemic in the UK, with the government delaying the lifting of all lockdown restrictions by a month until July 19 to prevent hospitals are overwhelmed.
Meanwhile, Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) also noted that hospitalizations due to the Delta variant in England have doubled in a week.
“This variant which has now taken over from the Alpha is clearly much more contagious … and unfortunately, it is more likely to end up on you in the hospital if you are unlucky enough to get it,” he said. he declares.
“The only good news about this is that the rate of increase in hospitalizations is not as fast as the rate of increase in cases. So we are avoiding a lot of hospitalizations with the vaccination program, but not all.”
He says that another “very good news” is that if you have taken two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines, you are “more or less guaranteed not to end up in the hospital”. And even a dose, once immunity is activated, “will greatly reduce the risk of ending up in the hospital,” he said.
