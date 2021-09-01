Delta peaked?
Has the Delta-fueled Covid-19 wave in the United States finally reached its peak?
The number of daily new cases in the United States has increased less over the past week than at any time since June, as you can see in this graph:
There is obviously no guarantee that the trend will continue. But there is a big reason to believe that it could be the case and that the number of cases could even decrease soon.
Since the start of the pandemic, Covid has often followed a regular, albeit mysterious, cycle. In country after country, the number of new cases often increased for about two months before starting to decline. The Delta variant, despite its intense contagiousness, followed this pattern.
After Delta won last winter in India, the number of cases rose sharply for a little over two months before dropping at an almost identical rate. In Great Britain, the number of cases rose for almost exactly two months before peaking in July. In Indonesia, Thailand, France, Spain and several other countries, the delta surge also lasted between 1.5 and 2.5 months.
And in those states in the United States where Delta first caused the number of cases to rise, the cycle already appears to be on the decline. Case numbers in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri peaked in early or mid-August and have been declining since:
Two possible stories
We asked experts about these two-month cycles, and they acknowledged that they couldn’t explain it. “We’re still really in the cave age to understand how viruses emerge, how they spread, how they start and stop, why they do what they do,” said Michael Osterholm, epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota.
But two broad categories of explanations seem plausible, experts say.
One concerns the virus itself. Rather than spreading until it reaches every person, perhaps it spreads in waves that follow a similar timeline. How? ‘Or’ What? Some people may be particularly susceptible to a variant like Delta, and once many of them have been exposed to it, the virus begins to recede – until a new variant causes the cycle to start again (or until what a population approaches collective immunity).
The second plausible explanation concerns human behavior. People do not move around the world at random. They live in social groups, says Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins. Perhaps it takes about two months for the virus to circulate through a cluster of typical size, infecting the most susceptible – and a new wave begins when people break out of their clusters, such as during the holidays. Alternatively, people can cycle through more and then less Covid precautions, depending on their level of concern.
Whatever the reasons, the two-month cycle predates Delta. This repeated itself several times in the United States, including last year and earlier this year, with the Alpha variant, which was centered in the upper Midwest:
And now?
We would like to point out that there is no guarantee that cases will decrease in the coming weeks. There have been many exceptions to the two month cycle around the world. In Brazil, workloads did not follow any obvious trend. In Britain, cases declined about two months after the Delta peaked, but only for a few weeks. Since early August, cases have increased again, with the end of behavioral restrictions likely playing a role. (If you haven’t read this Times story yet on Britain’s willingness to accept the increase in the number of cases, we recommend it.)
In the United States, the start of the school year could also trigger epidemics this month. The country will have to wait a few more weeks to find out. In the meantime, one strategy continues to be more effective than any in pushing back the pandemic: “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine”, as Osterholm puts it. Or as Nuzzo says, “Our main focus has to be the first shots in the arms.”
The vaccine is so powerful because it keeps deaths and hospitalizations rare even during peak workloads. In Britain, the number of recent deaths was less than a tenth of what it was in January.
In a few countries, immunization rates have apparently mounted high enough to break the usual two-month cycle of Covid: the virus obviously cannot find enough new people to infect. In Malta and Singapore, this summer’s surge lasted only about two weeks before receding.
Learn more about the virus:
THE LAST NEWS
Afghanistan
Politics
-
Texas’ virtual abortion ban entered into force after the Supreme Court failed to respond to a request to block the law.
-
And Texas Republicans passed a bill to restrict mail-in voting and empower poll watchers. Governor Greg Abbott said he would sign it.
-
A lawyer defending those indicted in the Capitol Riot has stopped appearing in court. Officials don’t know where he is.
Other great stories
Opinions
“I thought my service alongside the Americans meant that I would be saved when they left ”, Rashed, an Afghan, written in the Times.
It was supposed to be a “summer of freedom”. It was not, Jennifer Finney Boylan said.
The Many Lives of False Art
What happens to works of art that turn out to be fake? In many cases, they re-enter the market: An art dealer has been offered the same fake Egon Schiele painting 10 times by 10 different collectors.
Since what determines a fake is often nothing more than an expert opinion, homeowners who have paid dearly for a job are not always ready to believe that they have been duped. Many works are recycled for unsuspecting buyers, as Milton Esterow reports in The Times. Some universities also have fakes in their collections which they use as study tools.
“We have around 1,000 items that have been donated as counterfeits by dealers, collectors and auction houses,” said Margaret Ellis, professor emeritus at New York University, adding: “Those- these help students know what they’re looking at and can be extremely educational when you put them side by side with the real job.
Perhaps the most interesting fate for a fake art is to dress in the stings of the FBI. The agency keeps thousands of counterfeits in stock – and has already used six in a case involving five undercover agents in bikinis, a yacht off the coast of Florida and two very real French gangsters. Read more. – Sanam Yar, a morning writer
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
Source link