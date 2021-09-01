Delta peaked?

Two possible stories

We asked experts about these two-month cycles, and they acknowledged that they couldn’t explain it. “We’re still really in the cave age to understand how viruses emerge, how they spread, how they start and stop, why they do what they do,” said Michael Osterholm, epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota.

But two broad categories of explanations seem plausible, experts say.

One concerns the virus itself. Rather than spreading until it reaches every person, perhaps it spreads in waves that follow a similar timeline. How? ‘Or’ What? Some people may be particularly susceptible to a variant like Delta, and once many of them have been exposed to it, the virus begins to recede – until a new variant causes the cycle to start again (or until what a population approaches collective immunity).

The second plausible explanation concerns human behavior. People do not move around the world at random. They live in social groups, says Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins. Perhaps it takes about two months for the virus to circulate through a cluster of typical size, infecting the most susceptible – and a new wave begins when people break out of their clusters, such as during the holidays. Alternatively, people can cycle through more and then less Covid precautions, depending on their level of concern.