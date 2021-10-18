World

Delta: increase in UK cases triggers call for investigation into Delta + mutation – Times of India

LONDON: old US FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb called for “urgent research” on a mutation of the Delta variant – or Delta plus – following an increase in Covid cases in the UK. “We need urgent research to determine if this Delta Plus is more transmissible, has partial immune evasion,” he said in a tweet.
The UK on Sunday reported the biggest daily jump in new cases since mid-July. The Delta plus strain includes the K417N mutation, also harbored by the beta variant associated with an increased risk of reinfection




