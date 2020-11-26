Delta announces “quarantine” flights from Atlanta to Rome.

According to a press release from Delta Air Lines Thursday.

The airline said it had worked with officials in both Georgia and Italy and that the program would rely on a strict testing protocol to ensure flights could be performed safely and “coronavirus-free.”

From December 19, all US citizens authorized to travel to Italy for “essential reasons, such as work, health and education”, as well as all citizens of the European Union and Italians, will have to undergo a negative test for Covid-19 three times:

Once with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken up to 72 hours before departure.

Once with a quick test at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

And again with a quick test on arrival at Rome Fiumicino Airport.

Passengers departing from Rome are expected to take a quick test at the airport again.

Travelers will also be asked to provide information upon entering the United States to support contact tracing protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Airlines, battered by the pandemic, are struggling to establish safe and reliable travel corridors.