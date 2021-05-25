Delhi police descended on Twitter headquarters in the country

On Monday, a team of officers from the Special Cell, an elite branch of the police tasked with investigating terrorism and organized crime in New Delhi, descended on Twitter offices in the city to “notify” the head of Twitter in India. . Police also attempted to enter a Twitter office in Gurugram, a place that has been permanently closed, a Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

The move came three days after Twitter put a “manipulated media” label on the tweets of half a dozen members of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata party, in which they accused the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party, of plotting to harm Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his management of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

In an image released by members, they claimed that India’s National Congress, among other things, grants special medical services to journalists affected by the pandemic. AltNews, an Indian fact-checking website, find that the image was forged. (Congress also filed a police complaint against Sambit Patra, the BJP spokesperson who initially shared the image.) India’s IT ministry on Friday sent a letter to the company by asking them to remove the labels. Twitter didn’t.

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment.

Several Delhi police spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment. But sources within the law enforcement agency told BuzzFeed News that they went to Twitter’s office to notify Twitter as part of a “routine process,” after receiving reports. “Ambiguous responses” from the CEO of Twitter India, Manish maheshwari.

In videos of the police action seen by BuzzFeed News, officials walk up to the receptionist in the lobby of the New Delhi building containing the Indian Twitter headquarters and ask security guards for the location of the office. It is not known if the police entered the office.

For months, Twitter has locked horns with the Indian government. In February, the company refused to censor tweets belonging to journalists, activists and politicians in the country despite the order of the Indian government to do so, and despite threats IT Department to jail Twitter officials for failing to tow the government line.

At the end of February, the Indian government unveiled new regulations to assume greater power over social media companies. On Friday, he issued an order asking platforms to remove content referring to an ‘Indian variant’ of the coronavirus, according to to Reuters.