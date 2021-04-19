Delegate: Progress in Iranian nuclear negotiations but ends “ far ”

BERLIN (AP) – High-level talks in Vienna to bring the United States back to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran advance with experts working on drafting proposals this week, but a solution remains ‘far away’ , said the Russian delegate on Monday. .

The United States unilaterally left the deal, which promises economic incentives to Iran in return for cutting back on its nuclear program, in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, who said it must be renegotiated and imposed crippling sanctions.

In response, Iran has routinely violated restrictions set by the agreement, enriching uranium well beyond allowable purity and stockpiling much larger quantities, in a heretofore unsuccessful effort to force other countries involved in providing economic relief that would offset the US sanctions.

US President Joe Biden wants to bring Washington back to the deal, and Iran has been negotiating with the five remaining powers – Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia – for two weeks on how that could unfold. Diplomats from world powers shuttled between the Iranian delegation and an American delegation, which is also in Vienna, but without speaking directly with the Iranian side.

Two groups of experts reflected on solutions to two major problems: the rollback of US sanctions on the one hand, and Iran’s return to compliance on the other.

Now, said Russian representative Mikhail Ulyanov, “we can note with satisfaction that the negotiations (are) entering the drafting phase.”

“Practical solutions are still a long way off, but we have moved from general words to agreeing on specific steps towards the goal,” he wrote on Twitter.

Already on Saturday Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had proposed draft agreements that could serve as a basis for negotiations.

“We believe that the talks have reached a stage where the parties can start working on a common project,” Araghchi told Iranian national television. “It seems that a new understanding is emerging, and now there is agreement on the end goals.”

The story continues

“The path is better known, but it will not be an easy path,” added Araghchi. “This does not mean that the differences of opinion have ended.”

Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Fox News on Sunday that the Vienna talks had been “constructive,” but he would not give specific details on the proposals.

“What I will say is that the United States will not lift the sanctions unless we have clarity and confidence that Iran will fully return to its obligations under the agreement,” he said. he declares.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted by the country’s official IRNA news agency on Monday as saying there was “progress in the talks, but that does not mean resolution of the issues. disputes ”.

“We believe the US administration knows better than anyone that Iran’s actions are part of the nuclear deal and will be halted when the US lifts the sanctions and we can verify that.” , did he declare.

The ultimate goal of the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, which it insists it does not want. make. Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the nuclear deal was signed.

Challenges also remain outside the negotiations.

An attack suspected to have been carried out by Israel recently hit Iran’s Natanz nuclear site, causing an unknown amount of damage. Tehran retaliated by starting to enrich a small amount of uranium up to 60% purity, its highest level ever. International inspections could also be halted without a deal.

____

Associated Press editors Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.