Delays in U.S. election results: how 2020 compares

Al Jazeera is also looking at the number of electoral votes received by presidential candidates to win the White House.

Like waiting to know the winner of the United States presidential election entering its fourth day, Americans and the world believe the contest is taking an extraordinary time to be called.

Of the last five contests dating back to 2000, three were called the same evening, between 11 p.m. and around 2 a.m., when the 2016 contest saw U.S. President Donald Trump deemed the winner over the then Democratic candidate. Hillary Clinton.

Former President George W. Bush was due to win his second term the day after the 2004 election.

But the 2000 contest between Bush and former Vice President Al Gore took 36 days to be called, due to a court challenge over the Florida vote count that went to the Supreme Court.

The majority of this year’s delay was caused by unusual conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, although Trump’s campaign has already filed numerous lawsuits that could go to the High Court.

The electoral count

The candidate who wins 270 of the 538 Electoral College votes allocated by states according to their population is appointed president-elect.

Currently, Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden sits at 264, needing only six, and is ahead in most states that have not yet been called.

Trump has 214 votes in the electoral college and is likely to win more than a dozen more. This difference is consistent with the wide range of margins since 1964.

The smallest difference came in 2000, when Gore lost to Bush by five votes.

The biggest took place in 1984, when former President Ronald Reagan blew Democratic candidate Walter Mondale out of the water, winning 512 electoral votes.

Although the US presidency was not decided by popular vote, Reagan won over 58% of the total, while Mondale lost with around 40%.