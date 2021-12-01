Delayed action on requests for UN seats from Myanmar and Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – A key UN committee decided on Wednesday to delay action on demands by Myanmar’s military junta and Afghan Taliban leaders to take their country’s seats in the United Nations.

The announcement by the chairman of the General Assembly’s Credentials Committee means that the ambassadors of the former governments of Myanmar and Afghanistan will remain in office.

Swedish Ambassador to the UN Anna Eneström told reporters after a closed-door meeting of the nine-member committee she chaired that “the committee has decided to postpone its decision on credentials in these two situations.” She said the committee had not scheduled another meeting and would not say how long the issue of credentials for Myanmar and Afghanistan would be postponed.

Myanmar’s military leaders have sought to replace the country’s ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun, who opposed the February 1 ouster of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the seizure of government control.

Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin said in July that he had been fired “due to abuse of office and tenure” and that Aung Thurein, who left the military this year after 26 years, had appointed Myanmar’s Ambassador to the United Nations.

The Taliban challenged the credentials of Ghulam Isaczai, the ambassador of the former Afghan government they overthrew on August 15, and sought to replace him with a new UN permanent representative, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, who was a spokesperson for the Taliban during the peace negotiations in Qatar.

The Credentials Committee’s decision to postpone action means Myanmar’s Thurein and Taliban Shaheen will not replace their predecessors – at least for now.

Sweden’s Eneström said the committee’s report would be made public “once it has been released for consideration by the General Assembly.”

The members of the Credentials Committee are Sweden, the United States, Russia, China, Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, Namibia and Sierra Leone.