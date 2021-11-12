Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is increasing, despite COP26 commitments

Data from the National Space Research Agency shows that deforestation increased by 5% compared to October 2020.

Deforestation in the Amazon rainforest of Brazil increased in October compared to last year, according to satellite images, in contradiction with promises by the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro that he would do more to curb illegal deforestation in the region.

Preliminary data from the national space research agency INPE showed on Friday that about 877 square kilometers (339 square miles) of forest had been cleared last month, a 5% increase from October 2020. It was was the worst deforestation in October since the current monitoring system began in 2015..

The new data comes at a time when the Brazilian government is trying to improve its reputation on environmental issues. At UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland (COP26), Environment Minister Joaquim Leite on Wednesday announced a target of zero illegal logging by 2028 – push back the 2030 target that Bolsonaro presented to the White House-led climate summit in April.

“We are committed to ending illegal deforestation in the Amazon,” Leite said Wednesday.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has raised concerns among environmentalists by calling for development in the Amazon region and dismissing global complaints about its destruction as a plot to curb the country’s agribusiness. [File: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]

But scientists, diplomats and activists say those promises don’t mean much given that deforestation has soared under Bolsonaro to levels never seen in 2008, as the far-right populist calls for more exploitation. mining and agriculture in the Amazon.

“The government’s announcements do not change the reality that Brazil continues to lose forests,” Ane Alencar, scientific director of the Amazon Environmental Research Institute, told COP26 in Glasgow.

“The world knows where Brazil is and this attempt to portray a different Brazil is not convincing, because satellite data clearly shows the reality.”

Bolsonaro has raised concerns among environmentalists by calling for development in the Amazon region and dismissing global complaints about its destruction as a plot to curb the country’s agribusiness. His administration has also discouraged environmental authorities and supported legislative measures to relax land protections, thereby encouraging land grabbers.

Bolsonaro has offered a more conciliatory tone on environmental issues since US President Joe Biden took office, promising a White House Earth Day summit and again to the United Nations General Assembly to tackle illegal deforestation.

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has had a devastating effect on indigenous peoples, including the Mura tribe [File: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]

However, the Brazilian president has overseen staff cuts in environmental agencies, set up roadblocks for environmental law enforcement, and deployed ineffective military intervention to disrupt anti-logging operations in the Amazon.

Before Bolsonaro took office in 2019, the Brazilian Amazon had not recorded a single year with more than 10,000 square kilometers (3,861 square miles) of deforestation in more than a decade. Between 2009 and 2018, the average per year was 6,500 square kilometers. It averaged 10,500 square kilometers (4,054 square miles) during the first two full years of Bolsonaro’s tenure.

“Deter’s data is a reminder that the same Brazil that runs through the corridors and halls of COP26 in Glasgow is the same where land grabbers, illegal loggers and miners have a government license to destroy the forest,” the Climate Observatory, a network of environmental groups, said in a statement.