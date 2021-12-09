Defense and national security overnight – US and Israeli defense chiefs discuss Iran

It’s Thursday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nighttime guide to the latest developments in the Pentagon, Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-inscription.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Israeli counterpart on Thursday to discuss Iran as talks for Tehran to join the 2015 nuclear deal run into a problem.

We’ll have more on that, as well as details on the end of the US combat mission against ISIS in Iraq and the Pentagon’s defense of how it has handled “chemicals forever.”

For The Hill, I’m Jordan Williams. Email me with advice at jwilliams@thehill.com

Let’s go.

Austin meets his Israeli counterpart

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin “Benny” Gatz Thursday to discuss concerns about Iran and its destabilizing activities.

The meeting comes as talks in Vienna to join the Iran nuclear deal begin to falter. Meanwhile, reports have revealed that the two defense chiefs will discuss military exercises focused on Iran.

Are you preparing for a spinoff? Earlier on Thursday, Reuters announced that the two defense chiefs would discuss possible military exercises to prepare for the worst-case scenario if the United States and Iran do not return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. , which then President Trump canceled in 2018.

A senior US official told Reuters that Pentagon officials briefed White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on October 25 of military options to prevent Iran from producing nuclear weapons.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby declined to address the report on Thursday, but said defense chiefs would discuss Iran and its continued destabilizing activities.

“I’ll tell you this, we regularly conduct exercises and training with our Israeli counterparts and I have nothing to announce, talk about, report or speculate today,” Austin said.

NUCLEAR TALKS WEAKEN

The meeting comes as indirect talks on the reinstatement of the agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, ran into a problem with very little progress made during negotiations in Vienna.

The story continues

Iran has already restarted production of enrichment uranium, amassing a small stockpile of material of at least 60 percent purity. Uranium must be enriched to 90 percent purity for the development of nuclear weapons.

Nuclear negotiations were due to resume Thursday and US special envoy to Iran Robert Malley is expected to join them this weekend.

Something else to watch out for: In another sign that the United States is bracing for possible fallout as nuclear talks continue, the United States is sending a delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a close trading partner of Iran, to discuss ‘possible economic sanctions as nuclear talks come to an end, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Officials told the newspaper that the administration could strengthen oversight of trade flows between the two countries by sanctioning banks and other entities that fail to comply with existing sanctions. This could also be followed by sanctions against other trading partners.

Read the full story here

End of the American combat mission against Daesh in Iraq

The military ended its combat mission in Iraq on Thursday, switching to a training advisory role.

Under a July agreement, the United States has ended its mission against ISIS for months, with around 2,500 troops still in Iraq.

Those troops will remain for now to advise and assist Iraqi security forces, a change that was finalized after the close of technical talks between Washington and Baghdad on Thursday.

A reminder of history: US forces have been in Iraq since 2014 leading a coalition to defeat Islamic State after the extremist group took control of large swathes of Iraq and Syria. At the height of their power, the group controlled more than 110,000 square kilometers of territory with a height of 40,000 combatants.

The group’s military defeat was declared in 2017, but scattered fighters continued a low-level insurgency.

After the group’s defeat, the Biden administration agreed to withdraw all fighting forces by December 31, with a new mission to advise and assist Iraqi forces as they continue to fight ISIS. .

Constant vigilance: In a statement, Major General John Brennan said the United States would remain in Iraq to “assist and enable the ISF, at the invitation of [the] Republic of Iraq. “

“In this new phase, our transformative partnership with Iraq symbolizes the need for constant vigilance. [ISIS] is down, but not out, ”Brennan said.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters that “we have to assume” that threats against US forces “remain credible in Iraq.”

Read the full story here

THE PENTAGON DEFENDS THE MANIPULATION OF “FOREVER CHEMICALS”

Pentagon official defended agency treatment of ‘eternal chemicals’ before Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs after surveillance report found military inaction was exposing people at “avoidable” risks.

Richard Kidd, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Environment and Energy Resilience, said his agency was alerted to the chemicals, known as PFAS, in the 1990s when manufacturers issued notices health.

However, he said the agency was justified in not taking action to manage PFAS risks until 2016.

What is PFAS? PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkylated substances. They are often referred to as “chemicals forever” because they build up in the body over time instead of breaking down.

PFAS are used in military fire fighting foam and the use of the foam has resulted in contamination in areas near some military bases.

What they say : Kidd said when the makers of PFAS began to voice concerns, the military assumed the companies would mitigate the risks of the products.

“Industry began to express concerns about these chemicals in the 1990s and the country’s presumption at the time was that the industry would voluntarily repair by replacing or removing PFAS in [firefighting] moss, ”Kidd said

The Pentagon’s delay: The Office of the Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense released a report this summer that said defense officials issued an alert describing the risks to human health and the environment in 2011.

However, the report found that the agency did not take action to manage the risk until five years later.

Due to the military’s inaction, “people and the environment may have been exposed to avoidable risks from PFAS containing [firefighting foam]”, says the report.

Read it full story here.

IN THE PRESS FOR TOMORROW

WHAT WE READ

That’s all for today. Discover The Hill’s defense and national security pages for the last cover. See you Friday.