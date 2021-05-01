Decorating scandal engulfs Boris Johnson and puts fiancee in the spotlight

Her advocates say that as an accomplished political actor in her own right, Ms Symonds has no less right to offer advice to the Prime Minister than any other unpaid adviser – and it would be wise to do so. accept.

And yet, others say, there are legitimate questions to be asked about Ms Symonds’ influence, which goes beyond the news media’s obsessive attention to home improvements in Downing Street. His ardent defense of animal rights is said to have helped the government’s decision to end the culling of badgers in Derbyshire, which contradicts the advice of scientists and veterinarians.

Friends of Ms Symonds have been installed in key positions in Downing Street and, according to Mr Cummings’ account, protected by her even after proof of wrongdoing. On his blog, he claimed Mr Johnson wanted to end an investigation into the leaks after it became clear the culprit was Henry Newman, a close adviser to Ms Symonds.

Mr Cummings quoted Mr Johnson as allegedly telling him, “If Newman is confirmed to be the elusive then I will have to fire him, and that will give me very serious problems with Carrie because they are best friends.”

Downing Street has denied that Mr Johnson tried to shut down the investigation, but he did not comment on Ms Symonds’ role.

Her supporters say she has a savvy political sense and might well have aspired to a seat in Parliament had she not started a relationship with Mr Johnson. To the extent that she gives him advice, some say it helps: Dropping Mr Cummings and other diehard Brexiteers has softened the PM’s image and improved his popularity before recent ethics issues do not bring him back to his more familiar role. like a political scalawag.

“She has been fantastic – she is very loyal and has been very supportive,” said John Whittingdale, a former culture secretary to whom Ms Symonds served as special advisor. He described her as “a very committed Conservative” and a “very strong supporter of Brexit” at a time when it was a less popular position.