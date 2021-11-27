“Declaration of war”: the Pacific islands reject the commitments of the COP26

The UN Climate Change Conference COP26 held in Glasgow this month was touted as the last chance to save the future of life on earth by ensuring that global warming does not exceed 1 , 5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

There was notable commitments by participating countries to reduce the use of coal and fossil fuels, stop deforestation and stimulate conversion to zero-emission forms of transport.

But for many Pacific Islanders, the summit failed on the decisive action needed to ensure that global warming was brought under control and denied justice to the nations that are among the most vulnerable to climate-induced poverty.

“Glasgow missed the 1.5 degree target. The Pacific expected this to be firmly and irreversibly secure in Glasgow,” Satyendra Prasad, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nations, told Al Jazeera. New York. “We now depend on large emitters to deliver deeper emission reductions. But the second part of the equation is more important. These countries have fewer and fewer years to achieve the reductions before 1, 5 degree is definitely lost. “

The threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) can only be reached if global carbon emissions are reduced to net zero by 2050, said UN climatologists.

“To all of those around the world who still listen to the Pacific, let me remind them that 1.5 is the last possible compromise the Pacific can offer the world,” Prasad added. “Beyond that, you ask their leaders to relinquish the right to exist as a country on our common planet. Losing 1.5 is a declaration of war on the governments of the Pacific, it is a declaration of war on our communities and our peoples. It’s that simple – period.

In July, three months before the opening of the summit, leaders of the Pacific Islands attended a preliminary meeting of the high-level climate dialogue between the Pacific and the United Kingdom with conference chairperson Alok Sharma. They demanded that countries’ emission reduction targets limit the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2025 – they believe the mid-century deadline is too late – and that countries developed are keeping their 2009 pledge to provide $ 100 billion. per year to finance climate change mitigation and adaptation in the most vulnerable countries.

Setting a precedent, the top parties faced the issue of fossil fuels with a group of 190 nations, regions and organizations agreeing to relentlessly accelerate the transition to coal-fired power generation.

Pacific island countries are particularly vulnerable to the climate crisis, with officials from the Kiribati atoll chain warning the country could become uninhabitable within 60 years [File: David Gray/Reuters]

Another pact spells out the commitment of more than 100 nations to stop and reverse forest destruction and land degradation by 2030. Governments and automakers, including Ford, General Motors, Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz, are also committed to making zero-emission vehicles more accessible and affordable. Road transport accounts for 10 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions. Countries including Denmark, Japan, United Kingdom, United States and New Zealand have also pledged to reduce aviation emissions and invest in the development of low and zero aircraft. carbon.

“We have to thank the large emitters in particular for making important commitments. Combined actions in all sectors, energy, transport, agriculture and maritime transport, are important. They will shape and push the industry and individuals to do more…. Climate action is good business. I think Glasgow has demonstrated this with force, ”said Prasad.

However, Ashwini Prabha-Leopold, chair of the board of directors of the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network, told Al Jazeera that the agreement to phase down the use of coal does not go far enough.

“After 30 years, governments finally had the courage to speak openly about the issue of fossil fuel dependence at COP26, but failed to encode a bold solution in their end results. The future PSC will have to build on the small steps taken in the Glasgow Agreements and move beyond lukewarm language that ultimately serves the interests of fossil fuels, ”said Prabha-Leopold.

Scientists estimate that the collective commitments made in Glasgow would lead to an estimated global temperature rise of 2.4 degrees Celsius (4.3 degrees Fahrenheit).

Islanders believe it would be devastating for countries like Papua New Guinea (PNG).

“We would continue to experience warmer than normal air temperatures as we are seeing right now and sea levels are rising. Our economy, especially the fishing industry, could be at risk. Corals will continue to increase and PNG will experience an increase in flooding due to extreme weather conditions, ”Kisolel Posanau, climate research manager at PNG’s National Weather Service in Port Moresby, told Al Jazeera.

Climate inequality

Much of the anger and frustration expressed by the people of the Pacific Islands stems from the unfairness of their predicament. While the Pacific Island region has contributed only 0.03% to global greenhouse gas emissions, they are faced with a daily reality of rising sea levels, increasing waves of sea, high tides and regular destruction caused by cyclones.

More than half of the population of the Pacific Islands, or about 12 million people, live within a kilometer of the sea. Climate and extreme weather conditions affect people’s access to food and water. pure water. And ocean acidification is likely to affect fishing, a vital industry that islanders depend on for their food, income and national exports.

“The weather and climate in PNG has changed over the past ten or even five years,” Posanau said. “I work with climate data every day and I see this trend. Our rainy season and dry season no longer fall on the normal transition months, and there have also been high cases of dengue, malaria, viral infections and even rashes.

The Pacific is also experiencing wilder storms, including more cyclones [File: Fiji Ministry of Information via Reuters]

The latest report released this year by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concludes that “it is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans and land” and is affecting people. extreme weather conditions encountered in all parts of the world.

Many Pacific Island countries argue that the long-standing commitment to climate finance of $ 100 billion per year is therefore crucial for them to build their resilience.

“The bottom line is that the rich world has failed to secure $ 100 billion by 2020. We welcomed the pledge to repackage the pledge over the next five years with $ 100 billion to deliver by now 2023 … Fiji has proposed with considerable support that the post-2025 package should have $ 750 billion as a floor, and that small frontline states should have a dedicated funding window of 10 percent of that amount. Fiji also said that the bulk of climate finance for small frontline states should come in the form of grants, not loans, ”said Prasad from Fiji.

Funding for climate-related loss and damage is also a demand from many people in the region.

“Loss and damage is life or death in the Pacific region and the political will of world leaders is needed to support the Pacific island countries as they are already losing everything to the devastating effects of change. climate. The failure of world leaders to address this key area is very disappointing and unsatisfying, ”Solomon Islands climate activist Tanya Afu told Al Jazeera.

Reflecting on the results in Glasgow, Prasad said: “Has the world secured a path to the end of the fossil fuel era? No. Has the world provided intense and focused climate actions during this decade on the scale needed? No…. There is hope, however, that the world can achieve 1.5 degrees by the time its rulers meet in Egypt. “

The next climate summit will take place in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in a year.