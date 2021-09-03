Decisions without explanations

The opinion of the Supreme Court allow Texas to ban almost all abortions was different from most important court decisions.

This one came out shortly before midnight Wednesday. It consisted of a single paragraph, unsigned by the judges who had voted in favor and lacking the usual detailed explanation of their reasoning. And there had been no oral arguments, during which the opposing lawyers could have made their arguments and answered the judges’ questions.

Instead, the opinion was part of something that became known as “the shadow file.” In the shadow case, the court makes decisions quickly, without the usual written briefings, oral arguments or signed opinions. In recent years, the shadow case has become a much more important part of the work of the Supreme Court.

The shadow-dock’s decisions have shaped policy on voting rights, climate change, birth control, Covid-19 restrictions and more. Last month, judges issued parallel rulings forcing the Biden administration to end its moratorium on evictions and re-establish an immigration policy from the Trump administration. “Business affects us at least as much as the high-profile cases we pay so much attention to,” Stephen Vladeck, professor of law at the University of Texas, told me.