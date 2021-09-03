Decisions without explanations
The opinion of the Supreme Court allow Texas to ban almost all abortions was different from most important court decisions.
This one came out shortly before midnight Wednesday. It consisted of a single paragraph, unsigned by the judges who had voted in favor and lacking the usual detailed explanation of their reasoning. And there had been no oral arguments, during which the opposing lawyers could have made their arguments and answered the judges’ questions.
Instead, the opinion was part of something that became known as “the shadow file.” In the shadow case, the court makes decisions quickly, without the usual written briefings, oral arguments or signed opinions. In recent years, the shadow case has become a much more important part of the work of the Supreme Court.
The shadow-dock’s decisions have shaped policy on voting rights, climate change, birth control, Covid-19 restrictions and more. Last month, judges issued parallel rulings forcing the Biden administration to end its moratorium on evictions and re-establish an immigration policy from the Trump administration. “Business affects us at least as much as the high-profile cases we pay so much attention to,” Stephen Vladeck, professor of law at the University of Texas, told me.
Phantom cases are often those that are urgent, such as a voting case that must be decided in the final weeks before an election. As a result, judges do not always have time to solicit briefs, hold oral arguments and spend months wrestling with their decision. This can cause irreparable harm to part of the case.
For these reasons, no one questions the need for the tribunal to render expedited and rudimentary decisions. But many legal experts are concerned about the scale of the shadow case, including in cases the Supreme Court could have decided in more traditional ways.
“Shadow orders were once a tool the court used to dispense with mundane and legally unambiguous questions.” Moira Donegan wrote in The Guardian. “In recent years, the tribunal has largely abandoned any meaningful application of the irreparable harm standard. “
Why the ghost folder got bigger
Why did the judges expand the shadow role?
This is in part a response to a new desire by lower courts to make rulings that apply across the country, as my colleague Charlie Savage explains. By acting quickly, the Supreme Court can retain its dominant role.
But there is also a political angle. Shadow cases can allow the court to act quickly and also protect judges from criticism: in the latest abortion case, there is no signed opinion for lawyers to choose, and no justice is personally associated with the virtual end of legal abortion. in Texas. The only reason the public knows the precise vote – 5 to 4 – is that the four minority judges each chose to issue a signed dissent.
Critics argue that judges in a democracy owe more transparency to the public. “This idea of unexplained and unjustified court orders seems so contrary to what the courts are meant to be,” said Nicholas Stephanopoulos, professor of law at Harvard, said. “If the courts do not have to defend their decisions, then they are only acts of will, of power. “
At a House hearing on the shadow case in February, members of both sides criticized his growth. “Knowing why the judges selected certain cases, how each of them voted and their reasoning is essential to public confidence in the integrity of the court,” said Representative Henry Johnson Jr., a Democrat from Georgia. Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Republican from Texas, said: “I am a big fan of judges and judges who make it clear who makes the decision, and would appreciate reforms that require it.”
The shadow case also leaves lower court judges unsure of what exactly the Supreme Court has decided and how to decide similar cases they will hear later. “Because lower court judges do not know why the Supreme Court is doing what it is doing, they are sometimes strongly divided when they are forced to interpret the Court’s non-statements”, writes Guillaume Baude, professor of law at the University of Chicago and former clerk of Chief Justice John Roberts. Baude coined the term “shadow docket”.
Six against three
The six Republican-appointed judges on the court are driving the growth of the shadow case, and this is consistent with their overall approach to the law. They are often (but not always) ready to be aggressive, overturning long standing precedents, in campaign finance, electoral law, business regulation and other areas. The Phantom File extends their ability to shape American society.
The three Democrat-appointed judges, for their part, have become frustrated with the trend. In his dissent this weekJudge Elena Kagan wrote: “The majority decision is emblematic of too much of this court’s shadow decision-making – which is becoming more unreasonable, inconsistent and impossible to defend with each passing day. In an interview with my colleague Adam Liptak last weekJudge Stephen Breyer said: “I can’t say never decide on a shadow case. … But be careful.”
Roberts also clearly disagrees with the use of the shadow record in the Texas abortion case. In his dissent, joining the three liberal judges, he said the court could instead have blocked the Texas law as it made its way through the courts. The fact that the court chose another route means that abortion is now almost illegal in the country’s second largest state.
Judges are expected to decide the issue in a more lasting fashion next year. They’ll hear oral arguments this fall in a Mississippi abortion case – the more traditional type, out of the shadows – and a decision is likely by June.
