Decades of health gains threatened in Brazil due to COVID-19

With global attention and support focused this week on the severe crisis in India, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus used his regular press briefing to highlight the situation in South America’s largest country.

Brazil has been among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19. More than 400,000 people have died from the disease and more than 14 million cases have been reported.

“Cases have now declined for four consecutive weeks, and hospitalizations and deaths are also down. This is good news and we hope this trend continues. But the pandemic has taught us that no country will ever be able to lower its guard ”, mentionned Tedros.

Support extension

Since November, Brazil has grappled with an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, including among young people. Critical care units across the country almost reached capacity this month.

“Brazil has a long and proud history in public health, with three decades of investments in strengthening primary health care and progress towards universal health coverage. But the pandemic has hit the Brazilian healthcare system hard and threatens to destroy those gains, ”Tedros said.

WHO and its regional arm, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), are working with Brazilian authorities to provide urgently needed drugs and other supplies, including oxygen and masks.

Brazil is also increasing domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines, Tedros said.

New health minister Dr Marcelo Queiroga said Brazilian authorities are also speeding up vaccination efforts, including through better distribution of doses.

Vaccinate a South American giant

Dr Queiroga said the country’s “diverse strategy” for the pandemic includes partnerships for technology transfer, bilateral contracts with pharmaceutical companies and participation in the global vaccine solidarity mechanism, COVAX.

“Currently, we are distributing over 60 million doses of vaccine, and we have already applied over 41 million doses,” he said, speaking through an interpreter. “However, we still have a long way to go because we need to be able to immunize 2.4 million people every day.”

The Minister of Health called on countries with additional vaccine doses to share them with Brazil. He also referred to actions to support indigenous populations, noting that more than 500,000 doses have been distributed to date.

The overwhelmed Americas

Overall, the Americas have been the region most affected by the pandemic, according to the WHO.

Countries like Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Argentina, Uruguay and Guyana have reported dramatic increases in infections and health services are overwhelmed.

Dr Ciro Ugarte, Director of the WHO / PAHO Health Emergencies Department, said several countries have seen an increase in cases among young people.

“These are linked to increased exposure and lack of vaccination in this group, as most countries have few vaccines and apply them to vulnerable older groups and health workers,” he said. Explain.

A gloomy prospect

PAHO is helping countries plan for a necessary sudden increase in the use of oxygen, intubation, drugs and personal protective equipment, and improve protection for health workers.

Dr Ugarte stressed the need for more vaccines in the region, especially through COVAX and donations.

“COVAX has delivered 7.3 million doses to Latin America and the Caribbean so far, but the need for vaccines is much greater,” he said. “Many countries cannot afford big bilateral deals with producers and rely on COVAX for vaccines, but the outlook is not optimistic for increased supplies anytime soon.”

Moderna vaccine emergency use list

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine listed for emergency use, WHO ad Friday.

It becomes the fifth vaccine to receive validation, which is a prerequisite for inclusion in COVAX.

The Emergency Use List (EUL) assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. It also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approvals to import and administer doses.

The Moderna vaccine had previously been reviewed by the WHO expert advisory group SAGE, which in January recommended its use for people 18 years of age and older.

Other vaccines listed by WHO for emergency use are supplied by Pfizer / BioNTech, Astrazeneca-SK Bio, Serum Institute of India and Janssen.