Decade of war in Syria left nearly 500,000 dead – Times of India
BEIRUT: A decade of war in Syria has claimed nearly half a million lives, a war monitor said on Tuesday, in a new toll that includes 100,000 recently confirmed deaths.
The UK based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the conflict has claimed 494,438 lives since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.
The previous count, published by the Observatory in March this year, amounted to more than 388,000 dead.
The War Monitor has since confirmed an additional 105,015 deaths after months of documentation efforts backed by his network of sources on the ground.
“The overwhelming majority of these deaths occurred between the end of 2012 and November 2015,” the head of the Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP, referring to the latest additions.
Among the recently confirmed deaths, more than 42,000 are civilians, most of them killed under torture in Syrian regime prisons, according to the observer.
Abdel Rahman said a lull in the fighting allowed his organization to investigate reports of deaths that had not been included in the overall tally for lack of documentation.
“It provided us with a window to document tens of thousands of cases for which we lacked evidence,” he said.
With government forces having recaptured large swathes of Syria and a ceasefire still in effect along the main front line in the northwestern Idlib region, levels of violence are at an all-time high. low since the start of the conflict.
New figures released by the Observatory bring the total death toll among civilians to 159,774, with attacks by Syrian government forces and allied militias accounting for the majority of the dead.
The Observatory has also documented a total of at least 57,567 deaths in government prisons and detention centers since 2011, up from 16,000 confirmed deaths reported in March.
It also reported 168,326 deaths among Syrian soldiers and allied militias, with troops accounting for more than half of the tally.
The conflict left 68,393 jihadists, most of them members of the Islamic State group or organizations linked to Al-Qaeda, as well as 79,844 other rebels.
A deal brokered by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 froze a government offensive on the rebel-controlled Idlib enclave that many say caused human suffering on a scale never before seen in the conflict.
Attention on both sides has since turned to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and 2020 has seen the lowest number of conflict-related deaths since the start of the war with 10,000, according to the Observatory.
Today, the government in Damascus controls more than two-thirds of the country after a string of Russian-backed victories since 2015.
President Bashar al-Assad, in power since 2000, was re-elected in May for a fourth seven-year term.
The war forced more than half of the country’s pre-war population to flee their homes.
