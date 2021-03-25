Debt moratoriums in the next pandemic: be prepared and be fair

Credit: Temilade Adelaja via Communication for Development Ltd / CGAP, Washington DC

WASHINGTON DC, March 25 (IPS) – Imagine it is 2025 and unfortunately another pandemic is sweeping the world. Just like in the 2020 crisis, borrowers have seen their livelihoods disrupted and are struggling to repay their loans.

One of the questions for policymakers in the midst of this new crisis is whether to extend the moratoria to distressed borrowers. In search of answers, they reflect on the world’s experience with the COVID-19 pandemic and whether moratoriums were part of the solution. These policymakers conclude that they did some things right in 2020.

Just days after the COVID-19 lockdown, banking regulators in more than 115 countries granted special permission to financial service providers (PSFs) to extend the moratoriums to millions of borrowers, especially those with debts. small business and consumer loans. These moratoriums were the second best thing to cash in on the wallets of borrowers who lost their jobs or saw their income fall.

For low-income countries, whose governments could hardly afford social benefits, moratoria have become an important form of economic relief. And by easing the provisioning of suspended loans, these special moratoria have also strengthened the balance sheets of PSF and avoided panic in the financial systems.

Thanks to the moratoria, the world’s economies have taken advantage of the shock-absorbing capacity of financial systems.

But these policymakers also see that the moratoria could have worked better in some ways. So in 2025, as the world turns to moratoriums again, they are determined to learn the lessons from the past and make the moratoriums work even better. What are they doing differently?

Equitable burden sharing

As public health authorities shut down the economy to stop the new pandemic, advocates for low-income people are already calling on policymakers to spread the economic burden among those who are best able to bear it.

Policymakers know that moratoriums on small loans (along with evictions and mortgages) will shift some economic hardship from low-income families and small businesses to banks and homeowners – at least, temporarily.

But they recall that in 2020, the PSF redirected the pain to small borrowers by allowing interest to accumulate and accumulate during the moratoriums. In the end, borrowers paid to suspend their loans – often very expensive.

In 2020, policymakers debated whether to shift some of the long-term accrued and compound interest burden from borrowers, but it was difficult for them to find a viable solution.

In India, after much debate in the Supreme Court on the question of who should pay this additional interest, the government found a remedy by agreeing to pay the banks the part made up of the borrowers’ interest incurred during the moratoriums. Implicitly, this decision made the moratoriums part of the government’s overall response to the pandemic while affirming the right of banks to fully charge late payments.

Fortunately, in 2025, several governments included special provisions in their disaster protocols that promise government funding for a portion of the interest small loans accumulate during moratoriums.

This commitment helps ensure that policies designed to help low-income people do not end up harming them. It has the added benefit of providing banks with a small amount of liquidity during the moratorium period.

The moratoriums will also be fairer this time around, as policymakers have universally agreed that borrowers should have the right to choose whether to accept or reject a moratorium offer. This was not always the case in 2020.

In some countries, regulators – anxious to avoid panic – and PSF – wishing to avoid tedious administration on a case-by-case basis – have promulgated general moratoria, even before obtaining the agreement of borrowers.

However, some borrowers preferred to continue paying to avoid additional interest charges. In response to borrowers’ refusal to resort to unilateral moratoria, Peruvian authorities asserted the right of consumers to lift unwanted moratoria. Today, following this example, regulators around the world are demanding that FSPs notify borrowers of moratorium offers and present them the option to decline.

Policymakers also anticipated the challenge of maintaining borrowers’ reputation with credit bureaus. When borrowers agree to moratoriums during a national emergency, it should not hurt their creditworthiness.

In 2020, there was some confusion about how banks should report restructured loans to credit bureaus, how credit bureaus should factor these loans into credit scores, and how new lenders should use the information.

In India, FSPs simply did not report many loans for several months. Ultimately, these issues were resolved. Now, in 2025, credit bureaus are following well-understood protocols for handling moratorium loans in an emergency.

Preparation

The emergency protocols that global banking authorities and FSPs put in place after the COVID-19 pandemic also address business continuity and communications.

In 2020, economic lockdowns prevented face-to-face interactions between lenders and borrowers and often resulted in communication breakdowns. In Uganda, loan officers were unable to meet clients in the field, and transport restrictions prevented adequate staffing of branches and even call centers. PSFs that primarily transact in cash were particularly caught off guard.

Fortunately, this problem is behind us now. The pandemic has accelerated plans to digitize FSPs around the world and a record number of borrowers have started using mobile technology. FSPs serving low-income clients now regularly communicate and conduct digital transactions.

They also improved their internal systems to handle irregular loan schedules in moratoria. And the expansion of digital infrastructure during and after COVID-19 now allows staff to work from home.

Consumer protection

As regulators and financial supervisors prepare for new moratoriums in 2025, they are better equipped to mitigate some of the consumer risks that emerged in 2020. They now use market surveillance tools, such as suptech, phone surveys with consumers and mystery shopping, to assess consumers. risks in real time. They can quickly spot problems such as abusive collection practices.

However, both financial authorities and FSPs have learned from the previous crisis that it will be difficult to ensure good communication and transparency. Moratoriums are unfamiliar concepts and the math is complicated.

Learning the lessons of 2020, when poor communication led to misunderstandings, errors and abuse, regulators have already issued consumer protection rules to ensure the public fully understands the moratorium offers and their consequences.

In addition, communications are no longer only intended for customers, but also from them. Policy makers widely use tools that give consumers a collective voice and reveal what they are going through.

Several regulators have set up advisory bodies to have regular dialogue with consumers, and consumer associations regularly share their concerns with them. Such tools have proven useful in 2020.

In Peru, for example, the consumer protection agency INDECOPI systematically listened to clients and alerted regulators and PSFs to emerging abuses so that they could react quickly.

Agility

The COVID-19 pandemic has lasted much longer than anyone expected, and unforeseen implementation issues have arisen. If policymakers have learned one thing, it’s that you can never predict all the ways an emergency will unfold.

As a result, the countries that were best prepared for the next pandemic were those that had established channels for authorities and FSPs to work together to respond to changing conditions.

Source: Consultative Group to Help the Poor (CGAP) is a global partnership of over 30 leading development organizations working to advance the lives of the poor through financial inclusion.

* Elisabeth is the former Managing Director of the Center for Financial Inclusion at Accion. She is a visiting scholar at the Financial Access Initiative and a consultant at CGAP.

* Eric Duflos, Senior Financial Sector Specialist, leads CGAP’s work on consumer protection from a policy, industry and client perspective, ensuring that financial services deliver positive outcomes for clients.

