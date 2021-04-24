Debris from Indonesian submarine found, ending hopes for rescue

Debris of a Indonesian Navy submarine that went missing last week with 53 people on board, was found at the bottom of the Bali Sea, confirming fears the ship had sunk and cracked, the Navy Chief of Staff said on Saturday.

The submarine, the KRI Nanggala-402, disappeared Wednesday morning off the Indonesian island of Bali while carrying out torpedo exercises. Urgency signals to the vessel after it failed to establish contact went unanswered.

Debris uncovered on Saturday included items from inside the submarine: sponges, parts of Muslim prayer rugs, bottles of grease used to lubricate periscopes. The bodies of the crew members were not found, Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono said.

The Nanggala was built to withstand pressure up to 500 meters deep, but sonar suggests that the submarine sank to a depth of around 850 meters, well below what is known as the “crush depth”. At this depth, even the steel hull of a submarine would almost certainly break under pressure.