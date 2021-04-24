Debris from Indonesian submarine found, ending hopes for rescue
Debris of a Indonesian Navy submarine that went missing last week with 53 people on board, was found at the bottom of the Bali Sea, confirming fears the ship had sunk and cracked, the Navy Chief of Staff said on Saturday.
The submarine, the KRI Nanggala-402, disappeared Wednesday morning off the Indonesian island of Bali while carrying out torpedo exercises. Urgency signals to the vessel after it failed to establish contact went unanswered.
Debris uncovered on Saturday included items from inside the submarine: sponges, parts of Muslim prayer rugs, bottles of grease used to lubricate periscopes. The bodies of the crew members were not found, Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono said.
The Nanggala was built to withstand pressure up to 500 meters deep, but sonar suggests that the submarine sank to a depth of around 850 meters, well below what is known as the “crush depth”. At this depth, even the steel hull of a submarine would almost certainly break under pressure.
Search teams from several countries, as well as the Indonesian Navy, had been scouring the waters north of Bali for days. Time is running out, because the submarine’s breathable air was in danger of being exhausted by Saturday morning.
The Nanggala, built to accommodate 34 crew members, was carrying 53 people when it went missing, according to the Navy. It is not uncommon for more people to be on board during exercises, as opposed to a longer deployment.
Built in Germany in 1977, the Nanggala was refitted in South Korea in 2012. Some of the debris found on Saturday bore Korean writing, confirming the parts came from the submarine.
Other items that were located included part of a torpedo tube and the packaging of a cooler hose. The debris was found floating a few miles from where the submarine descended on Wednesday to start torpedo drilling.
Admiral Yudo said the condition of the debris indicated that the submarine did not explode, as has happened in other fatal submarine incidents. Instead, the submarine cracked, he said, which would be consistent with the enormous pressure exerted at such depths.
While the Bali Sea has relatively shallow parts, there are also trenches that dig deep into the earth.
Admiral Yudo said it was not clear what sank the submarine in the first place. But naval experts said it was likely the ship had sunk sharply and quickly, given that it did not respond to sonar pings or give any other indication of its location.
At around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the Nanggala requested clearance to descend and begin the torpedo firing exercise. Clearance was granted, and this was the last communication with the submarine.
One of the people aboard the Nanggala on her last voyage was Colonel Harry Setyawan, commander of Indonesia’s five-ship submarine fleet. A graduate of his naval academy class, Colonel Harry began his submarine career aboard the Nanggala.
As they awaited news of his fate, his eldest son, Sheeva Naufal Zidane, said he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps as a submarine sailor.
“Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be on a submarine, because my dad is cool,” he said.
Dera Menra Sijabat contributed reporting from Sidoarjo, Indonesia.
