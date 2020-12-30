Death turned in a year and what lies ahead

But he was first and foremost a sports figure, and dying so early in 2020, he became the first in a parade of sports idols who have risen from the scene this year. In the span of six weeks, Major League Baseball lost what appeared to be an entire wing of its Hall of Fame: Tom seaver (another victim of Covid), Lou brock, Bob gibson, Whitey Ford and Joe morgan. The Green Bay Packers have lost four pillars of the team’s glory years under coach Vince Lombardi: Willie davis, Willie wood, Herb Adderley and Paul Hornung, Hall of Famers all. Gale Sayers, one of the NFL’s greatest running backs, left Chicago private. And Mickey wright, who some call the greatest female golf player, has died at age 85.

A fellow coach who has rivaled and perhaps surpassed Lombardi for his greatness, Don Shula, who died in May still holding the NFL record for total wins, 347. And earlier this month, the Olympian gold medalist and goodwill ambassador Rafer Johnson was gone, her death coming just a few weeks after that of the dazzling but troubled Diego Maradona, by all accounts, one of the two greatest players in football history, the other being his friend Pelé from Brazil.

Causes worth fighting for

The competitive sport of politics suffered the loss of John lewis, who, bloodied but unyielding on a bridge in Selma in 1965, carried the civil rights fight to Congress and never gave up.

Mr. Lewis liked to talk about “making good trouble” the way he did – mixing it with powers that are in the name of a just cause. He was not alone in this. He was accompanied in death this year by two of his brothers in arms – arms crossed shoulder to shoulder – in the struggle for civil rights. In the case of Reverend CT Vivian, the death occurred the same day it arrived for Mr Lewis, July 17th. Reverend Joseph E. Lowery preceded them in March.

Across the ocean was Betty williams, who had taken to the streets and corridors of power to stop the violence in Northern Ireland (unrest that no one would call good), winning a share of the Nobel Peace Prize. Thich Quang Do, the patriarch of a banned Buddhist church in Vietnam, has been imprisoned, under house arrest and exiled for decades rather than submit to Communist authorities.

In the United States, the Rt. Rev. Barbara C. harris, the first woman to be ordained a bishop in the United States Episcopal Church, sought to push the doors of the Church’s hierarchy even wider, to let in more women as well as blacks (like her), and homosexuals. Debra White Plume has spent his entire life fighting against power – be it government, business or the police – pushing for Native American rights. And the activist, journalist and podcaster Monica roberts told stories of transgender people at one time, 14 years ago, when hardly anyone in mainstream society wanted to hear them.