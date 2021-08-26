Death toll rises to at least 20 in flooding in western Venezuela

More than 1,200 homes have been destroyed and 17 people are missing as rescuers search the wreckage in Mérida state.

At least 20 people have died in the western Venezuelan state of Mérida following heavy rains that caused mudslides and rivers to overflow.

On state television on Wednesday, a ruling Socialist Party official in Mérida announced that the death toll had risen and that authorities were working to restore telephone service in some areas.

State Governor Ramon Guevara said earlier that more than 1,200 homes had been destroyed and 17 people were still missing as rescuers searched the wreckage.

“Let’s try not to make this political or ideological,” said Guevara, a member of the opposition Democratic Action party. “Let’s all look for solutions to the problem.”

Images shared on social media showed cars swept through the streets, buildings and businesses filled with mud and mudslides that left rocks strewn on the roads.

Several towns in the affected area, including Tovar, Bailadores, Zea and Santa Cruz de Mora, are without power as flood waters damaged transformers, Guevara said.

Neither the state nor municipal governments have the resources to help affected areas, he said, but he has tasked infrastructure specialists to work with Caracas to repair buildings and roads.

President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday that Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami had guaranteed fuel for the rescue efforts.

Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos told state television on Wednesday that at least 54,543 people in 87 municipalities were affected in addition to damaged roads and bridges. He said the states that remained in a state of emergency were Merida, Tachira, Zulia, Apure, Amazonas, Bolivar, Delta Amacuro, Monagas and Aragua.

So far, 80 firefighters and 60 civil protection agents from Mérida have been deployed for emergency operations in addition to members of the armed forces stationed in the region.

Guevara asked the authorities to organize a humanitarian aid collection post in downtown Mérida where they receive contributions of water, non-perishable food, clothing and blankets. Guevara has also deployed health workers to the hardest hit places.