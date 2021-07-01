World
Death toll rises to 18 almost a week after Florida condo collapse – Times of India
SURFSIDE, Fla .: Six more bodies were found in the ruins of a Miami-area condominium tower, officials said on Wednesday, providing confirmation number of deaths at 18 almost a week after the building collapsed.
No one has been pulled alive from the mounds of sprayed concrete, chipped wood and twisted metal since the early hours of the June 24 disaster in the seaside town of Surfside, Florida, adjacent to Miami Beach.
Authorities estimate at 145 the number of people missing and fearful of being trapped in the ruins of the Champlain Towers South condo. Two of the 18 confirmed deaths were children aged 10 and 4. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a press conference.
“The loss of children is too much to bear,” said Levine Cava. “Our community, our nation and the world all mourn with these families who have lost loved ones.”
Of the last six confirmed victims, the remains of four were found overnight Tuesday through Wednesday, and two were found later Wednesday, Levine Cava said.
Officials said they still have hopes of locating survivors. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said in an interview he promised families that rescue teams “will not leave anyone behind” as teams dig deeper into the rubble.
“We didn’t get to the bottom. We don’t know what’s there,” he said. “We’re not going to guess. We’re not going to make a life and death decision to arbitrarily stop looking for people who might be alive in this rubble.”
Burkett said each day the mound of wreckage was visibly shrinking, indicating progress.
Search and rescue teams consist of around 200 specialists working around the clock in 12-hour shifts, with hundreds of additional people – firefighters, police, engineers, environmental safety experts and others – taking on support roles. . Two teams of dogs were helping to search the wreckage – one trained to sniff out survivors, the other to spot corpses.
Investigators have not concluded what caused nearly half of the 40-year-old tower to collapse as residents slept in the early hours of last Thursday.
But in 2018, a report prepared by engineering firm Morabito Consultants ahead of a building safety recertification process found structural deficiencies in the 12-story, 136-unit complex that is now under investigation.
SIGNAGE SIGNS
As recently as April, the president of the condominium association warned residents in a letter that the severe damage to the concrete identified by the engineer around the base of the building had “worsened significantly. “.
On Wednesday, relatives of a missing resident, Harold Rosenberg, filed a lawsuit in Florida’s 11th Circuit Court against the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association Inc, Morabito Consultants Inc and SD Architects PA, which the lawsuit said was retained by the association to repair the building.
The lawsuit says the defendants “ignored the obvious and shocking warning signs and indications that disaster was imminent.” She seeks unspecified damages for negligence.
“Given the location of his residence, Harold Rosenberg is likely located at the bottom of the mountain of rubble that search and rescue personnel are only beginning to munch on,” the lawsuit said. “Hope is dwindling day by day.”
The architectural firm could not be contacted immediately for comment.
Brett Marcy, spokesperson for Morabito, said in a statement that the company’s 2018 report “offered detailed findings and recommendations regarding significant and necessary structural repairs to the condominium.”
Condominium association spokesperson Marcy and Maria Stagliano said in separate statements they could not comment on claims made in an ongoing litigation, but were working with investigators to understand why the building had collapsed.
PLANNED GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION
Miami-Dade County Prosecutor Katherine Fernandez Rundle said on Tuesday she would convene a special grand jury, outside of any potential criminal investigation, to review the safety of the buildings.
President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, had planned to visit the scene of the tragedy on Thursday.
Firefighters spoke of hearing faint sounds inside the rubble pile – while acknowledging that such noises could come from the sagging ruins – and finding voids deep enough in the debris to eventually maintain the life.
But Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said Tuesday search staff faced a daunting task, hampered by intermittent downpours and thunderstorms, and through compressed 12-story wreckage that collapsed on top of each other, “all in the same footprint”.
Debris removed from the rubble pile is trucked to a collection site to be screened by detectives for evidence that will be cataloged and photographed “for future investigation,” the director said. Miami-Dade Police, Alfredo Ramirez.
Hurricane season has arrived in Florida, and the state’s director of emergency management Kevin Guthrie said Wednesday he was making contingency plans if a tropical storm hit the coast.
