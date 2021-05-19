Death toll rises in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire – Times of India

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw stones at Israeli forces during a demonstration against cross-border violence between Palestinian militants in Gaza and the Israeli army, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Heavy airstrikes and rocket fire in the Israel-Gaza conflict killed more on both sides on Tuesday as calls intensified to end the bloodshed.

A UN Security Council The meeting broke without making a statement, but France then said it had proposed a resolution calling for a ceasefire, in coordination with Israel’s neighbors Egypt and Jordan.

Zhang Jun, Beijing’s ambassador to the UN, told reporters that his team had heard the French ceasefire proposal and that China was “in favor”.

The sporadic bombardments of Gaza City continued after midnight as residents remained awake as Israeli planes flew at low altitudes, an AFP correspondent in the besieged coastal strip said.

Randa Abu Sultan, 45, said his family no longer knew what sleep was.

“We are all terrified by the sound of explosions, missiles and fighter jets,” said the mother of seven.

“We are all sitting together in one room. My four year old son tells me he is afraid that if he falls asleep he will wake up to find us dead.

Earlier in the evening, an AFP photographer saw streaks of light across the sky as Israel’s air defense system intercepted rockets launched from Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces and protesters clashed at multiple flashpoints across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, hospitalizing dozens, as Palestinians rallied in solidarity with their counterparts in besieged Gaza.

Dozens of people have been treated for injuries from live ammunition, medics said.

Israeli airstrikes killed 217 Palestinians, including 63 children, and injured more than 1,400 people in just over a week in the Hamas-ruled enclave, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Israeli side death toll rose to 12 after rockets Hamas shooting at the southern region of Eshkol killed two Thai nationals working in a factory, police said.

Hamas has launched nearly 3,700 rockets at Israel since May 10, often forcing people living in Gaza to take refuge in bomb shelters around the clock.

Israel’s near relentless bombing campaign in response sent fireballs, debris and black smoke into the sky, leaving two million Palestinians in Gaza desperate for a reprieve.

The humanitarian crisis has deepened in the impoverished strip, with the UN declaring that 72,000 Palestinians have been displaced.

But a convoy of international aid trucks that started rolling into Gaza through an Israel border crossing, Kerem Shalom, was stopped when Israel quickly closed it, citing a mortar attack in the area.

Tuesday’s UN Security Council session, the fourth since the conflict escalated, was called after the United States, a key ally of Israel, again blocked adoption of a declaration municipality calling for an end to violence the day before.

“We don’t think a public statement at this time will help de-escalate,” US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in Tuesday’s closed-door meeting, according to a diplomat.

France and Egypt pushed for a ceasefire deal, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday backed multiple calls for a deal.

He also urged the IDF to act in a “proportionate” manner.

Israel claims fighter jets struck Hamas underground tunnels, which it previously admitted partly passed through civilian areas.

A strike on Monday destroyed Gaza’s only Covid-19 testing laboratory, the health ministry said, and the Qatari Red Crescent said a strike damaged one of its offices.

Hospitals in the territory, which has been under Israeli blockade for nearly 15 years, have been overwhelmed with patients and power outages are frequent.

Speaking at an air force base in southern Israel, Netanyahu said Hamas and Islamic Jihad , Gaza’s second largest armed group, had “received unexpected blows.”

“We will continue as long as necessary to restore … calm to the citizens of Israel,” he added.

Palestinians in the West Bank and Israel annexed East Jerusalem rallied on Tuesday for protests and a general strike that closed non-essential businesses in support of those being bombed in Gaza.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah movement had called for a “day of anger,” a call that echoed in Arab and ethnically mixed towns in Israel.

“We are here to raise our voices and support the people of Gaza who are being bombed,” Ramallah protester Aya Dabour told AFP.

The IDF said troops came under fire north of Ramallah. He said two soldiers suffered leg injuries and were taken to hospital.

The Palestinian health ministry said four Palestinians were shot dead in the West Bank, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed since May 10 to 24.

The IDF said one person attempted to attack soldiers in Hebron.

the Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams had treated more than 150 people in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, including 35 with live ammunition and more than 80 suffering from tear gas inhalation.

Tensions erupted again in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, the flashpoint in East Jerusalem, where Palestinian protesters clashed with police, who used stun grenades and “skunk water” cannons to disperse the people. demonstrators.

The Israel-Gaza conflict was sparked after clashes erupted at the flashpoint of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem – one of the Islam the most sacred sites.

This followed a crackdown on protests against planned expulsions of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah.