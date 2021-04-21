Death of Chadian president: rivals condemn “ dynamic coup ”

Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, one of the late president’s sons, is a 37-year-old four-star general

The main Chadian opposition parties believe that the army’s appointment of President Idriss Deby’s son as the country’s new leader is an “institutional coup”.

Deby, 68 – who had been in power for three decades – died after being shot while fighting rebels on the front lines.

The rebels also opposed the decision, saying “Chad is not a monarchy”.

Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, also known as “General Kaka”, was in charge of the presidential guard and will rule the country for 18 months until the elections.

The government and parliament have been dissolved, but constitutional experts believe the speaker of parliament should take over when a sitting president dies before the elections are held.

Deby’s death was announced on state television on Tuesday – a day after provisional election results projected he would win a sixth term as the head of the oil-rich country which has been at the forefront of regional efforts to fight against Islamist militants.

There are fears that the death could trigger political instability in this vast semi-arid country with a long history of rebellions and coup attempts and where the opposition is weak and divided.

A coordination group of unions joined the opposition in rejecting the creation of the Transitional Military Council, calling for dialogue and workers to stay at home until there is a resolution.

Songs of mourning in the midst of shock

By Mahamat Adamou, N’Djaména

N’Djamena town center is on high alert – with numerous tanks and other armored vehicles lining the perimeter of the presidential palace and stationed at major crossroads. Other shops and markets in the Chadian capital are open – but not as crowded as usual – and people are not sending their children to school.

Borders have reopened and a nighttime curfew has been shortened from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., but security is still tight in the capital

People are still in shock after President Déby’s death – even those who opposed it are stunned. The vast majority of the population is under 30 and has never known another president.

Between programs, public television broadcasts songs of religious mourning. While some might think it’s good that Deby’s grip on power is no longer, there is a sense of sadness that he left this way.

“I’m not happy with the way Idris Déby died, that’s not what we wanted for him, but we wanted him to leave power. He made us suffer a lot, there is no rights in Chad. Until today it has done nothing for us, “a woman told BBC Africa.

Another man agreed, “No one wants someone dead in life, it’s a shock, but we needed change. By change, we didn’t mean his son or any military.”

The rebels also adhere to traditional mourning customs, saying they halted their advance south until Deby’s funeral on Friday.

Who is Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno?

He is a 37-year-old four-star general who has played a leading role in the army since 2013, when he was appointed deputy chief of the Chadian forces participating in counterterrorism operations in Mali.

He is also known as “General Kaka” – a reference to his upbringing as he was raised by President Déby’s mother and “kaka” means grandmother in Chadian Arabic.

The late president, who was Muslim, had a large family, had married several times and had an unknown number of children.

BBC Monitoring Africa Specialist Sam Murunga said General Kaka, who has been appointed President and Chief of the Armed Forces, has a reputation for discretion and avoiding the limelight, unlike to some of his half-brothers.

Although he is not a famous figure, he is said to be greatly respected by the military base.

He was reportedly on the front lines in northern Chad when his father was shot and killed.

Why was the president at the front?

Déby was a trained army officer and former army chief who came to power in 1990 through an armed uprising – and faced many challenges and many coup plots in the years that followed.

Over the weekend, Chadian soldiers were implicated in violent clashes with rebels in the north

Observers say it’s not surprising to hear he died on the front lines as he often took charge in military clashes – including a major battle on Lake Chad against militants from Boko Haram last year.

The latest rebel incursion began on polling day when Fact (the Front for Change and Concorde in Chad) launched a border attack from Libya.

The group grew out of Chadian rebels formerly based in the Sudanese region of Darfur who mounted various attempts to overthrow Deby, of the Zaghawa ethnic group.

Power struggles in Chad tend to be ethnic, and the rebels are known to be dominated by the Gorane community of Déby’s predecessor, Hissène Habré – so they will likely have the support of his supporters.

In recent years, fighters have built their base in Libya in the Tibesti Mountains, which straddle northern Chad and part of southern Libya.

How does Déby’s death affect the fight against the jihadists?

African leaders have expressed dismay at Deby’s death, as Chadian forces are seen as the most effective in the fight against Boko Haram militants and other jihadists linked to the Islamic State group and al-Qaeda in the region.

“We don’t want a power vacuum,” Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama told BBC Focus on Africa radio.

In a statement, the French presidency called Déby a “courageous friend” and said it was affirming its attachment to the stability of Chad. Over the years, France has deployed troops and fighter jets to repel Deby’s opponents.

France’s 5,000-strong anti-terrorist force, known as Operation Barkhane, is also based in N’Djamena.

It has been announced that French President Emmanuel Macron intends to attend Deby’s funeral.