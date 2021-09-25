Death in prison of Théoneste Bagosora, the “pillar” of the Rwandan genocide

Théoneste Bagosora was serving a 35-year sentence for her role in the 1994 genocide (file photo)

A former Rwandan army colonel convicted of his role in the massacre of some 800,000 people during the 1994 genocide has died in Mali, where he was in prison.

Théoneste Bagosora, 80, was a senior official in the Rwandan defense ministry at the time of the killings.

A UN-backed criminal court sentenced him to life in prison, but that sentence was later reduced to 35 years.

His son Achilles told the BBC he died in a Bamako hospital, where he was being treated for heart problems.

Around 800,000 people – mostly ethnic Tutsi – were killed in 100 days during the genocide.

The massacres began after a plane carrying Rwandan President Juvénal Habyarimana was shot down on April 6, 1994, killing everyone on board.

Bagosora was arrested two years later in Cameroon, where he fled after the Rwandan Patriotic Front seized power from Paul Kagame.

In 2008, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda found him guilty of crimes against humanity and of orchestrating the murder of several political figures, including Prime Minister Agathe Uwilingiyimana.

During his trial, Bagosora claimed that he was the victim of propaganda from the current Tutsi-dominated Rwandan government.

Canadian General Roméo Dallaire, head of the UN peacekeeping force during the genocide, described Bagosora as the “kingpin” behind the killings and alleged that the former colonel threatened to kill him.

Bagosora was initially sentenced to life imprisonment, but three years later some charges were quashed and his sentence was reduced to 35 years.

Earlier this year, he was denied an early release request and was due to end his sentence at the age of 89.

He was serving his sentence in Koulikoro prison in Mali, along with many other convicts for roles in the Rwandan genocide.