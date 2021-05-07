Deadly police shootings spark abuse allegations in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) – A bloody, hour-long shootout in a Rio de Janeiro slum echoed on Friday, with authorities claiming the police mission killed two dozen criminals while residents and activists claimed human rights violations.

It was just after sunrise on Thursday that dozens of Rio de Janeiro state civil police officers stormed Jacarezinho, a favela in the northern part of the city. They were targeting drug traffickers from one of Brazil’s most notorious criminal organizations, Comando Vermelho, and the bodies piled up quickly.

When the fighting ended, there were 25 dead – one policeman and 24 people described by police as “criminals”.

Rio’s nickname “wonderful city” can often seem a cruel irony in the favelas, given their violent conflicts, extreme poverty, and subjugation to drug traffickers or militias. But even here, Thursday’s clash was a shocking anomaly that analysts said was one of the city’s deadliest police operations.

And it was by far the most violent since Brazil’s Supreme Court issued a ruling banning most of these actions during the pandemic, prompting a reprimand from the country’s human rights office. UN.

The bloodshed also exposed Brazil’s permanent rift over whether, as a local saying goes, “a good criminal is a dead criminal”. A strong sense of policing fueled the success of the 2018 presidential election by Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain whose home is in Rio. He has drawn the support of much of society with his calls to reduce legal constraints on the use of lethal force by officers against criminals.

The administration of Rio State Governor Cláudio Castro, an ally of Bolsonaro, said in an emailed statement that it deplored the deaths, but that the operation was “guided by investigative work and of long and detailed information that took months ”.

The raid was aimed at ending the recruitment of teenagers by gangs, police said in an earlier statement, which also cited “Comando Vermelho’s war structure of soldiers equipped with rifles, grenades and bulletproof vests.”

Television footage showed a police helicopter flying low over the Jacarezinho favela as men armed with powerful rifles jumped from roof to roof to evade officers.

Others did not escape.

A resident told The Associated Press that a man broke into her home around 8 a.m. bleeding from a gunshot wound. He hid in his daughter’s room, but the police rushed behind him.

She said she and her family saw police shoot the unarmed man.

Hours later, her blood was still pooled on her tiled floor and soaked in a blanket decorated with hearts.

On Friday, demonstrators gathered outside the police headquarters near Jacarezinho to denounce the violence, holding a banner that read “STOP KILLING US!”

Felipe Curi, a detective in Rio’s civilian police, denied that there had been any executions.

“No suspect was killed. They were all traffickers or criminals who tried to take the lives of our police and there was no other alternative, ”he said at a press conference.

Curi said some suspects took refuge in residents’ homes and six of them were arrested. Police also seized 16 pistols, six rifles, a machine gun, 12 grenades and a shotgun, he said.

Carlos, the son of Bolsonaro, a Rio city councilor with influence on social media, supported the police. He expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased officer on Twitter, while skipping any mention of the other 24 dead or their families.

The president did not mention the incident at all on Thursday night in his weekly live stream on Facebook. Its vice-president, Hamilton Mourão, told local media in Brasilia, the capital, on Friday that it was unfortunate that “the real narco-guerrillas” retained control of areas in Rio.

Bolsonaro’s political rival, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has said any operation that kills two dozen does not qualify as public safety.

“It is the lack of a government that provides education and jobs that is the cause of a lot of violence,” said da Silva, who is expected to widely question Bolsonaro’s candidacy for re-election next year.

Brazilian divisions of international advocacy groups Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have urged prosecutors to thoroughly investigate the operation.

“Even if the victims were suspected of criminal association, which has not been proven, summary executions of this type are completely unjustifiable,” said Jurema Werneck, executive director of Amnesty in Brazil.

The Rio state attorney’s office said in a statement to the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper that it would investigate the violence charges, adding that the case required an independent police investigation.

Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled last year banning police operations in Rio’s favelas during the pandemic unless they are “absolutely exceptional.”

The order came after police shot dead a 14-year-old in a house where there was no indication of illegal activity. The teenager’s death sparked a Brazilian iteration of the Black Lives Matter protests that have been unfolding in the city’s metropolitan area for weeks.

UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters on Friday it was “particularly disturbing” that the raid took place while the court ruling remained in effect.

The decision caused a drop in police operations in the middle of last year, as evidenced by a drop in the number of shootings reported by Crossfire, a non-governmental group that monitors violence, and in official state data on deaths resulting from police intervention. But both indicators have returned to around pre-pandemic levels.

The Candido Mendes University Public Security Observatory said Rio police killed an average of more than five people a day in the first quarter of 2021, the deadliest start to the year since the government government began to regularly publish such data more than two decades ago.

“We remind the Brazilian authorities that the use of force should only be applied when it is strictly necessary and that they must always respect the principles of legality, precaution, necessity and proportionality”, declared Colville in Geneva. . “Lethal force should only be used as a last resort.”

Associated Press author Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo and AP producer Diarlei Rodrigues in Rio de Janeiro contributed to this report.