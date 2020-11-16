Deadly Indian oil well fire extinguished after five months

Experts from Singapore, the United States and Canada have helped put out the blaze in Assam state that has left at least three people dead.

A massive oil well fire that has raged for more than five months in northeast India’s Assam state has finally been extinguished, officials said on Sunday.

Engineers at state-owned Oil India Limited (OIL) had been battling the blaze in Assam state since a blast on June 9, weeks after the well exploded and began to spill huge amounts of natural gas.

Two employees of the state-owned company died in the explosion, which sent a wall of flames and huge plumes of smoke into the sky. A third worker died in September after an accident at the site.

Experts from Singapore, the United States and Canada have joined forces to contain the hell, and Oil India spokesman Tridiv Hazarika said on Sunday that the blaze had now been “completely extinguished”.

Thousands of villagers displaced by huge fire that followed [Biju Boro/AFP]

“The well was killed with a brine solution and is now under control,” he told AFP news agency, adding that the well had not yet been capped.

“There is no pressure in the well currently and it will be observed for 24 hours to check if there is any amount of gas migration and pressure build-up,” Hazarika said.

Thousands of villagers from Tinsukia district were transferred to relief camps after the fire started.

A farmer who lived next to the site said his house was damaged by the fire and hoped his losses would be fully compensated.

“Even if the fire is out, we cannot go and live in this house – we have lost not only our cows, our goats, our fields, our crops, but also our mental and physical peace,” Akheshwar Chetia told the newspaper. Indian Express.

The Baghjan Oil Field is adjacent to Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and the wetland habitat of several endangered species including tigers and elephants.

The region is also home to several bird sanctuaries.

The Wildlife Institute of India said in a July report that the oil spill had had a “large-scale impact” on local plant and animal life.

“The toxins released are known to have long-term persistence in soils and sediments, which will not only affect current living conditions, but due to their sustained release over a long period, poses a serious health risk. longer term, ”added the institute. .

The disaster cost Oil India more than $ 30.5 million at the end of September, according to the company’s quarterly financial results released last week.