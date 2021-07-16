Deadly floods, heat waves in Europe, highlight the urgency of climate action

The agency said countries like Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands had received up to two months of rain in two days from July 14 to 15, on soil “already close to saturation. “.

Photos taken at the scene of some of the worst water rises and landslides show huge gaping holes where dirt and buildings had stood until midweek, after media reported over 100 deaths confirmed in Germany and Belgium on Friday morning, with an unknown number still missing in large areas.

“We have seen pictures of houses being washed away … washed away, it’s really, really devastating,” said Social Assistance Act Spokeswoman Clare Nullis added that the disaster had exceeded some of the prevention measures put in place by the affected developed countries.

“Europe as a whole is prepared, but you know, when you have extreme events, like what we’ve seen – two months of rain in two days – it’s very, very difficult to deal with,” Ms. Nullis, before describing scenes of “utter devastation” in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate in southwestern Germany, which is bordered by France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Highlighting typical preparedness measures, the WMO official noted that Switzerland’s national meteorological service MeteoSwiss has a smartphone app that regularly issues alerts on critical flood levels.

The highest flood warning is in place at popular tourist and camping spots including Lakes Biel, Thun and Lake Vierwaldstattersee, with alerts also in place for Lake Brienz, the Rhine near Basel and Lake Zurich.

Dry and hot in the north

Unlike humid conditions, parts of Scandinavia continue to experience scorching temperatures, while smoke plumes from Siberia have affected air quality across the international date line in Alaska. Unprecedented heat in western North America has also sparked devastating forest fires in recent weeks.

Among the Scandinavian countries experiencing a lasting heat wave, the town of Kouvola Anjala in southern Finland experienced 27 consecutive days with temperatures above 25 ° C. “It’s Finland, you know, it’s not Spain, it’s not North Africa,” Nullis told reporters in Geneva.

“Certainly when you see the footage that we saw in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands this week it’s shocking, but in climate change scenarios we’re going to see more extreme events, especially extreme heat, “added the WMO official.

Troubled waters

Concerns also persist about rising sea temperatures in high northern latitudes, said Ms Nullis, describing the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea at a “record” level, “up to 26.6 ° C on the 14th. July ”, making it the hottest water on record. temperature since the start of the readings about twenty years ago.

Echoing a call by the UN Secretary General António Guterres on all countries to do more to avert a climate catastrophe linked to rising emissions and temperatures, Ms Nullis urged action, ahead of this year’s UN climate conference, known as COP26, in Glasgow, in November.

Act now

“We have to step up climate action, we have to raise the level of ambition; we are not doing enough to stay within the objectives of the Paris Agreement (on climate change) and keep temperatures below two degrees Celsius, or even 1.5 ° C, by the end of this century.