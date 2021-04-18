Deadly clashes in Pakistan’s Lahore after Islamist police hostage-taking – Times of India

LAHORE: Police at Pakistan said a radical Islamist group had taken six security personnel hostage at its headquarters in Lahore on Sunday after a week of violent clashes following the arrest of the group’s leader.the Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan TLP ) had given the government a deadline of April 20 to expel the French ambassador for publishing cartoons in France depicting the Prophet Muhammad.Authorities responded by arresting its leader, prompting his supporters to stage protests and sit-ins across Pakistan.At least four people have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands arrested. Pakistan banned the group after the violence.A senior police officer and two paramilitaries were among six detained by supporters of the (TLP), Lahore police spokesman Arif Rana told Reuters.

TLP supporters chant slogans during sit-in protest against arrest of party leader Saad Rizvi (AP)

“TLP activists have two tank trucks containing thousands of liters of gasoline. They throw gasoline bombs and stones at security officials, as well as bullets resulting in 11 injuries, ”Rana said, adding that the operation was ongoing.

TLP spokesman Shafiq Amini told Reuters four supporters were killed by police on Sunday and several others were injured.

Pakistani news channels have been banned from coverage of the group since it was banned last week, and mobile and internet services were down in the area where clashes were taking place on Sunday.

The roads leading to the group’s headquarters at Chowk Yateemkahan in Lahore were blocked.

Still, TLP supporters shared videos on social media of what they called Sunday clashes with police, and hashtags supporting the group were all the rage in Pakistan on Sunday.

The videos, which Reuters could not independently verify, showed thousands of protesters clashing with police in riot gear, as clouds of tear gas hung in the air and the crackle of gunshots fire could be heard. Other videos showed injured protesters being swept away.

Saturday Prime Minister Imran Khan said the group was banned because it “challenged the state’s mandate and used street violence and attacked the public and law enforcement.”

Last week, France advised its citizens to temporarily leave Pakistan for their safety.