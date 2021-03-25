Deadlock prevails as count resumes in Israeli election

JERUSALEM (AP) – The vote count in Israel resumed on Thursday in the deadlocked parliamentary elections held earlier this week, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor those determined to overthrow him making their way clear to form a government.

Tuesday’s vote, Israel’s fourth parliamentary election in two years, was widely viewed as a referendum on Netanyahu’s suitability to govern under indictment. But neither the pro-Netanyahu camp nor its highly fragmented opponents won 61 of the 120 seats needed in parliament.

With around 93% of the vote counted, Netanyahu and his allies had predicted 52 seats against 57 held by his opponents. In the middle are two undecided parties: Yemina, a seven-seat nationalist party led by a former lieutenant of Netanyahu, and Raam, an Arab Islamist party that won four seats. No party leader is involved in either camp.

Several opponents of Netanyahu have started discussing progress on a bill to exclude a politician charged with forming a government, a move to bar the longtime prime minister from office. A similar bill was introduced after the March 2020 election, but was never passed.

Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases. He has denied any wrongdoing and has dismissed accusations of witch hunts by law enforcement and biased media.

Despite the charges against him, Netanyahu’s Likud garnered around a quarter of the vote, making it the largest party in parliament.

A final count of the votes was due to be completed on Friday.