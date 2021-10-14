World
Deadlock between Imran and Pakistani army over new ISI leader continues – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The controversy over the appointment of Pakistan’s Chief of Interservice Intelligence (ISI) continues to endure despite repeated government claims that the country’s civilian and military leaders are on the same page on the issue.
“The problem is, every hour someone twists certain words and posts them on Twitter to achieve fame. At this point the process has started. There is no conflict between the army and the government. Everyone is on the same page, “Pakistani information minister said Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday. He claimed that a specific section, which wants to play on this, has been defeated.
The Ministry of Defense – to be more precise the chief of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa – had announced the replacement of the outgoing spy chief Lieutenant general Faiz Hameed by Karachi‘s corps commander Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum October 6. The decision was not well received by the Prime Minister as he was not consulted on the matter.
Since Gen Bajwa, some members of the cabinet had started to assert that it was the prerogative of the Prime Minister to appoint the head of the ISI. Amir Dogar, one of the Khanhis main collaborators, had recently affirmed that the Prime Minister wished to retain Hameed as head of the ISI.
Following the reported standoff between civilian and military leaders on the matter, the prime minister’s office on Wednesday received a summary containing the names of three candidates and Khan, as a rule, must pick one or pick someone from another for the post of ISI chief. .
The day before, the Minister of Information had said that the issue of the appointment had been settled after a long meeting between Khan and Bajwa.
Hours later, one of the federal ministers was quoted by the media as saying that the prime minister wanted to interview officials who had been shortlisted for the post of ISI CEO.
In response to the minister ‘s claim, the information minister said it was a convention for the prime minister to meet with candidates before appointments were made to key positions such as ISI chief. “Now it is said that the prime minister will conduct talks for the new head of the ISI,” he said.
In response to a question on when the government would notify the new ISI chief, the Prime Minister’s Assistant for Political Communication, Chahbaz Gill, who was accompanying the Minister of Information, said: “Don’t take this so urgently. This is serious business.
He said the information minister will share the news with the media as soon as the prime minister makes a decision and urged the media to refrain from sensationalizing on national issues.
The government’s claim that the Prime Minister has received a summary for the appointment of the new spy master has made netizens mockery of Prime Minister Khan, who previously said he wanted Hameed to continue his work. One of the posts frequently shared in social media groups said: “The Prime Minister will appoint the next ISI chief from a list of three names recommended by the Army Chief of Staff . The three names recommended by General Bajwa are Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Lieutenant General Nadeem A Anjum and Lieutenant General NA Anjum.
