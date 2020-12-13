Deadline is approaching: is there any hope for the Brexit deal?

BRUSSELS (AP) – Faced with yet another self-imposed Brexit deadline on Sunday, EU and UK chief negotiators have made last-minute efforts to close differences over a trade deal that has been proved to be overwhelming during the best part of the year.

The EU Michel Barnier and Briton David Frost were already meeting just after dawn on Sunday to try to find common ground. But so far the UK has not given up on its insistence on trade with the 27-nation bloc with as few restrictions as possible, and the EU is not giving in to its demand to accept trade only. if Britain respects the bloc’s rules.

“There is still, I think, a long way to go,” British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Sunday morning.

Britain left the EU on January 31, but remains in its economic structures until a transition period ends on December 31.

The deadline is expected to be crowned with contact between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday evening.

Whether it was a bargaining ploy or not, Johnson has said publicly that the UK will still thrive strongly if there is no deal and that it is “very, very likely” that negotiations on a new relationship that will take effect on January 1 will fail.

If talks fail on Sunday, both sides will have less than three weeks to prepare for the chaotic and costly no-deal exit at the end of the year.

Without a deal, the UK will trade with the bloc on World Trade Organization terms – with all the tariffs and barriers that would entail.

To revive the failed talks, negotiators imposed several deadlines, but none brought the parties closer together on issues of fair trade standards, legal oversight of any deal, and the rights of EU fishermen to visit them. British waters.

While both parties want an agreement on the terms of a new relationship, they have fundamentally different views on what it entails. The EU fears Britain will lower social and environmental standards and pump state money into UK industries, becoming a loosely regulated economic rival at the EU’s doorstep, and therefore demand strict safeguards a “level playing field” in exchange for access to its markets.

The British government says the EU is trying to bind Britain indefinitely to the bloc’s rules and regulations, rather than treating it as an independent nation.

