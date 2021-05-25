Dead children washed up on Libyan beach say charity

UN data shows 630 people have died trying to cross the central Mediterranean this year alone

Images of dead children and women washed up on a beach in Libya have been shared by a Spanish charity.

NGO Proactiva Open Arms received some of the photos from inside Libya and said they were from people who tried to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, a dangerous route for migrants.

They show the partially clothed bodies of young children and a woman, swollen and half buried in the sand.

We know that at least 743 migrants have died in the Mediterranean this year.

According to data published by the United Nations International Organization for Migration, there were 630 deaths recorded in the central Mediterranean alone in 2021, compared to 289 deaths for the sea as a whole in 2020.

“We are in shock,” Laura Lanuza, communications manager at Open Arms, told the BBC. “When people try to escape Libya, they should not be dragged or left adrift in the Mediterranean. There should be a search and rescue operation … to protect lives at sea.”

“The Mediterranean is the biggest cemetery in the world,” she said. “It shouldn’t be like that.”

Reacting to the photos, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said: “The images of the bodies of babies and young children washed up on a beach in Libya are unacceptable.”

One of the images uploaded shows a small child in polka-dot one-piece pajamas. The sand has partially obscured the body.

Another photo is of a woman in green eagle pants sprawled out on the sand, her top pulled up above her head.

Oscar Camps is the founder of Proactiva Open Arms. He tweeted photos of the bodies on Monday of “young children and women who only had dreams and ambitions to live,” saying they were there for three days.

Freelance journalist Nancy Porsia – who also posted images of the bodies online – however tweeted that one of her contacts found the bodies on Saturday and informed authorities, who buried them the same day at Abu Qamash cemetery. .

Europe is grappling with a new influx of people heading to the continent across the Mediterranean. Some 13,000 people have already arrived in Italy this year, with warmer weather in the region raising fears that more people will try to cross the border.

And in the western Mediterranean last week, some 8,000 people, including children, swam or waded around a border fence to reach the Spanish territory of Ceuta from Morocco. The authorities returned several thousand soon after.

In 2015, the image of Aylan Kurdi, aged three, drowned sparked global outrage. The Syrian child was pictured lying face down on the sand in Turkey after his family tried to reach Europe.