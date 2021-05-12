De-escalation ‘an absolute must’ in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Guterres

Talk to Moscow after meeting Russian Foreign Minister António Guterres said that an end to the violence, which has seen more than 50 Palestinians killed along with six Israelis since Monday, according to media reports, was necessary “to protect the lives of civilians who are now die in totally unacceptable circumstances ”.

Meanwhile, in New York, the resumption of conflict represents the most serious escalation between Israelis and Palestinians “in years,” said the UN Special Coordinator for the region. security Council.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric briefed reporters in New York at the regular midday press conference of the update given by Tor Wennesland to the Council, which met behind closed doors.

Stop the bombing, show restraint

“We are very concerned at the growing number of civilian casualties in Gaza and Israel and deeply saddened by the reported deaths of children in Gaza,” Dujarric said, adding that the Secretary-General and Mr. Wennesland both reaffirmed that “Hamas and the indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars by other militants from densely populated civilian areas into civilian population centers violates international humanitarian law, and it is unacceptable and must stop immediately.”

The spokesperson said that the Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Process also told the ambassadors that the Israeli authorities should “respect their responsibilities under international law and that the Israeli security forces should exercise the greatest restraint, calibrate their use of force to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations. “

Guterres ‘appalled’ by the death of children

The Secretary-General is “particularly appalled that children continue to be victims of violence,” Dujarric said, adding that young people should be given special protection.

“He and his Envoy called on the international community to take steps to allow the parties to step back and revert to previous agreements that have maintained relative calm in Gaza and avoid a descent into chaos, with massive casualties and immense damage to civilian infrastructure that would result, ”added the UN spokesperson.

Mr. Wennesland reminded Council members that it is the civilian population on both sides who bear the burden of war and that the most vulnerable are those most at risk of suffering.

He also told the Council that the cycle of violence will only end with a political resolution of the conflict, the end of the occupation and the achievement of a two-state solution on the basis of UN resolutions, with Jerusalem as the capital of the two states. .

The Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), Henrietta Fore, mentionned Wednesday that at least 14 children in Palestine and one child in Israel have reportedly been killed since Monday.

“ Dangerous tipping point ”

She noted that 95 other children in Gaza and the West Bank – including East Jerusalem – and three children in Israel have reportedly been injured in the past five days.

“The situation is at a dangerous tipping point. The level of violence and its impact on children is devastating. We are on the verge of a full-scale war. In any war, children – all children – suffer first and suffer the most. “

She urged all parties to “protect all civilians, especially children, to spare critical civilian infrastructure from attacks and end violations against children”.