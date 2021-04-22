DC State Faces Crossroads With Congressional Voting

WASHINGTON (AP) – Supporters of statehood for Washington, DC are facing a pivotal moment in their decades-long move to reshape the American political map.

The House will vote Thursday on a bill that would create the new state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, with one representative and two senators. A small piece of land comprising the White House, the United States Capitol and the National Mall would remain a federal district. The measure should pass easily through the House and be sent to the Senate – where the real fight awaits.

For lifelong supporters of the state like Eleanor Holmes Norton, Washington’s longtime non-voting delegate in the House, the vote will be the culmination of a lifetime’s work.

“My service to Congress has been dedicated to achieving equality for the people I represent, which only a state can provide,” Norton said at a press conference Wednesday. “My life as a third generation Washingtonian has walked towards this stage.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Wearing a “DC 51” face mask during the press conference, called Norton a “patron saint of the state of DC” and predicted that the vote would “reaffirm the truth that all deserve a voice in our democracy. “

The measure received strong White House support from President Joe Biden, who issued a statement Tuesday calling Washington’s current status “an affront to the democratic values ​​on which our nation was founded.”

The White House statement hailed Washington as worthy of a state, with “a robust economy, a rich culture, and a diverse population of Americans from all walks of life who are entitled to full and equal participation in our democracy.”

The bill will certainly face strong Republican opposition, given that the proposed 51st state would be majority Democratic. An identical state-building bill passed the House in 2020, but quickly died in the Republican-controlled Senate. Now, with the 2020 election leaving Democrats in control of both Houses and the White House, Republican senators can resort to a filibuster to thwart the state bill.

A March hearing by the House Oversight Committee provided insight into Republican talking points, with a succession of GOP representatives saying DC was unfit to become a state and calling for the whole effort a cynical democratic power play. Opponents have offered a variety of alternatives, from waiving Washingtonians federal taxes to “handing over” most of DC to Maryland.

Another major point of contention is the claim that Congress does not have the power to change the status of DC. Although all states other than the original 13 were admitted into the union via a congressional vote, opponents of the state argue that DC is a special case that requires special measures.

Zack Smith, a lawyer at the Heritage Institute, a conservative think tank, testified before Congress last month that since inception and DC’s boundaries are inscribed in Article I of the Constitution, its status can only be changed by a constitutional amendment. He also argued that DC should not become a state at all and that the Founding Fathers “intended it to be a federal district outside the jurisdiction of a single state.”

If the measure became law, Smith predicted a wave of lawsuits that would hurt the actions of the new state and any congressional legislation it touched.

“You’re watching a lot of litigation,” Smith told The Associated Press. “Every act of legislation in this new state would be called into question. … Things would be in motion for years to come.”

DC has long been irritated by its dealings with Congress, which has the power to veto or change local laws. It has a larger population than either Wyoming or Vermont, and its approximately 712,000 residents pay federal taxes, vote for president, and serve in the military, but they have no electoral representation in Congress.

The limits of DC reality were highlighted last summer during a series of protests of anger over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in custody and over general police brutality. After a night of widespread vandalism, President Donald Trump usurped the authority of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and called a massive multi-agency federal force downtown. Law enforcement evacuated peaceful protesters from a public street so Trump could pose for a photo outside a church.

Ravi Perry, head of the political science department at Howard University, said the events of the summer of 2020 were a crucial turning point for the perception of the Washington state push, intertwining the issue with the upward movement for the racial justice of the country. As recently as 2018, nationwide polls showed the majority of Americans were lukewarm at best on the subject, but those poll numbers have changed dramatically over the past two years, he said. declared.

“People started to see Washington state as the racial justice problem that it is,” said Perry, who is also a board member of the pro-state DC Vote group. motivated by Trumpism.