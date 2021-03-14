Days of murders and defiance in Myanmar, with neither side giving in

Soldiers and police shot and killed at least 20 people in Myanmar over the weekend, as they pushed their campaign of attrition against protesters who challenged them in towns and villages across the country.

Despite weeks of killings by security forces, a national civil disobedience movement – which has crippled much of the economy as well as government operations – shows no sign of decline, a month and a half after the February 1 military coup that ousted the civilian leaders.

“The world is turned upside down in Myanmar,” said U Tin Tun, who said he saw soldiers from Mandalay town requisition an ambulance and leave with a woman who had been shot in the head by another soldier. .

“We have to fight until we win,” said 46-year-old Mr. Tin Tun. “The regime must resign. There is no room for a dictator here in Myanmar. “