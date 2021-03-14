Days of murders and defiance in Myanmar, with neither side giving in
Soldiers and police shot and killed at least 20 people in Myanmar over the weekend, as they pushed their campaign of attrition against protesters who challenged them in towns and villages across the country.
Despite weeks of killings by security forces, a national civil disobedience movement – which has crippled much of the economy as well as government operations – shows no sign of decline, a month and a half after the February 1 military coup that ousted the civilian leaders.
“The world is turned upside down in Myanmar,” said U Tin Tun, who said he saw soldiers from Mandalay town requisition an ambulance and leave with a woman who had been shot in the head by another soldier. .
“We have to fight until we win,” said 46-year-old Mr. Tin Tun. “The regime must resign. There is no room for a dictator here in Myanmar. “
In a Facebook Live video, Mahn Win Khaing Than, one of the leaders of a self-proclaimed underground civilian government, urged ethnic rebels who have fought the military for decades to join the pro-military protest movement. ‘a federal democracy to replace the army. to reign. He called it “the darkest time in the nation and the time when the dawn is near.”
Mr. Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was the Speaker of the Upper House of Parliament before the coup, said in the video released on Saturday that his group, the Committee representing the Myanmar Parliament, spoke via Zoom with leaders of armed ethnic groups. who control much of northern Myanmar.
He said Myanmar’s ethnic minorities “have suffered from various forms of oppression from the dictatorship for decades” and called for unity. “This revolution is an opportunity for us to come together,” said Mr. Mahn Win Khaing Than, who is from the Karen ethnic group.
Myanmar Army, known as Tatmadaw, has ruled the country for almost 60 years. For most of this period, he fought rebel armies made up of members of ethnic minorities, who inhabit areas rich in jade, timber, and other resources.
Although the Tatmadaw has ceded some power to elected officials over the past decade, the main one among them Nobel laureate Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, it continued to operate without civilian oversight. In 2017, he led an internationally condemned ethnic cleansing campaign against Rohingya Muslims in western Myanmar, killing thousands and forcing more than 700,000 to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.
Now the military has brought in similar tactics – and some of the same military units – to towns and villages of the country. Soldiers and police, who are also under the authority of the top army commander, shot at homes and crowds of protesters, beat protesters in the streets and arrested several hundred people, some of whom were later killed. tortured, said victims and witnesses.
More than 80 people have been killed by the military and police since the coup, according to the United Nations, doctors, hospital staff and relatives of the victims.
Of those killed since the protests began, about a fifth have been shot in the head, according to information compiled by the New York Times. More than a fifth of those killed were adolescents.
The current strategy of the ruling generals, it seems, is to exhaust the population with daily killings and arbitrary violence, calculating that the people will give up their hopes for democracy if enough of them are slaughtered, beaten and arrested.
But so far the bloodshed has only solidified the resistance.
The Biden administration, which has repeatedly called on the generals to restore power to civilian rulers, announced on Friday that it would allow Burmese citizens now in the United States to apply for “temporary protection status” due to the danger they would face at home. .
“Due to the military coup and the brutal violence of the security forces against civilians, the Burmese population is suffering from a complex and deteriorating humanitarian crisis in many parts of the country,” said the secretary of homeland security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, using the old name of Myanmar. He said its citizens would have the right to stay in the United States for 18 months.
The weekend’s spate of killings began just before midnight on Friday, when crowds gathered outside a police station in Yangon to demand the release of three brothers who had been arrested at their home. Police opened fire, killing two men, relatives of the victims said.
On Saturday, the killings continued with four more victims in Yangon, three in Pyay town and one in Chauk town. Both cities are located on the Irrawaddy River north of Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city.
In Mandalay, the second-largest city, where the first major street protests against the coup took place on February 4, four protesters were shot dead by security forces on Saturday, according to medics who attempted to treat them. victims. A fifth death has been confirmed by a relative of the victim.
Four protesters in Yangon were shot dead on Sunday, according to the clinic and hospital where their bodies were taken. Another protester was shot and killed in Mandalay, according to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
On Saturday in Mandalay, after police started shooting at demonstrators, around 20 students who had demonstrated fled and took refuge in the nearby house of Daw Pyone, 49.
Police and soldiers followed them there and confronted Ms. Pyone, said her daughter, Ma Tin Nilar San, who hid with the students under blankets and mosquito nets. When Ms. Pyone refused to abandon them, Ms. Tin Nilar San said, a soldier shot her in the head a few meters away.
“I was crying while hiding and I was shaking because I was so scared,” Ms. Tin Nilar San, 28, said. “My mother gave birth to me risking her life. But I couldn’t save my mother’s life when she was in need and called my name.
The soldiers started shooting indiscriminately inside the house and most of the students came out of their hiding places, she said. Eighteen were arrested.
After the police and soldiers left, Ms. Tin Nilar San said that she and the other students transported her mother, who was still alive, to a nearby Buddhist monastery, where volunteer doctors were treating injured protesters.
They put her in an ambulance. But before he could be driven out, around 20 soldiers and police arrived, said Mr. Tin Tun, who coordinated emergency care at the monastery. They broke down the door of the monastery and everyone ran away or went into hiding, he said.
Mr. Tin Tun said he found a place to hide near the ambulance. He said he heard the soldiers say that Ms Pyone appeared to be dead and that they should take her to a cemetery for cremation.
The soldiers then left in the ambulance, he said. Ms. Pyone has not been seen since. Members of her family, hoping that she would have survived, searched for her in a prison and in police and military hospitals, without success.
“I can’t sleep, I can’t eat anything,” Ms. Tin Nilar San said. “I want my mother to come back. She is such a kind woman with a good heart. She risked her life to save all the students who were hiding in our house.
