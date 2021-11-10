Day Zero in Cape Town: “We cut trees to save water”

A man chopping down a tree in Cape Town, South Africa

Cutting down trees to save a city from drought may seem like an unlikely plan, but that’s exactly what the South African city of Cape Town has started to do, after becoming the world’s first city to run out of water.

It’s been three years since she came dangerously close to what has been called “Day Zero” – when some four million people would find themselves without water.

Its existential crisis was triggered by a severe and unforeseen drought that turned all local reservoirs into pits of dust.

Today, dozens of chainsaw-armed teams seek to protect these reservoirs in unusual ways – by cutting down tens of thousands of trees on the mountains around them.

It’s a furiously ambitious and strangely counter-intuitive battle to limit the impact of climate change.

One recent morning, above a thick layer of mist, two workers rappelled down a steep ravine to remove several lone pine trees from an area littered with stumps.

Non-native trees are responsible for using the equivalent of two to three months of Cape Town’s annual water consumption

“Pines are not native to this region. They consume so much water – much more water than native plants. This is the green infrastructure that we need to fix, ”explained Nkosinathi Nama, who is coordinating the work on behalf of the Grand Cape Water Fund.

Non-native pines, originally introduced to the region for the timber industry, have spread rapidly through the mountains, crowding out the much more resilient and less thirsty local fauna in Cape Town’s watersheds.

Pine trees and other exotic species like eucalyptus are now responsible for consuming around 55 billion liters of water per year, or the equivalent of two to three months of the city’s annual consumption.

“One of the lessons of Day Zero is that our watersheds need to be rehabilitated and restored so that they are resilient,” he said.

“People got scared”

The initial five-year project is just one of many responses to Cape Town’s water crisis in 2018, as scientists and administrators seek to learn from the experience.

In addition to protecting and diversifying the city’s water sources – including tapping into underground aquifers and installing desalination plants – experts also studied how humans responded to the threat of Day Zero in terms of ‘use of water.

"Fear works… the city has preached the water saving message very well, and we have halved our water use," said Siyabonga Myeza of the Environmental Monitoring Group.

“We underestimate the ability of citizens to adapt to a crisis,” said Dr Kevin Winter, environmental expert at the University of Cape Town.

He points out that the city’s water consumption nearly halved in just three weeks in early 2018, from around 780 megaliters per day to less than 550, before dropping even lower. An extraordinary demonstration of public unity.

“People were really scared… And it had the desired effect,” he said.

Siyabonga Myeza, a community activist working for the Environmental Watch Group in Khayelitsha township outside Cape Town, agrees: “Fear works.

“This idea of ​​running out of water as a city was quite tragic and very scary and the city preached the message of conserving water very well, and we halved our water use.

“But in the long run, we probably need a more holistic shift in mindset.”

Irrigation stop

In the years that followed, perhaps inevitably, water use increased in Cape Town.

But it remains well below the peak, set back in 2014, of 1.2 billion liters per day.

The experience of being forced to save water, or facing fines or other penalties, has clearly left a lasting impression on many households.

The Theewaterskloof dam, Cape Town’s main drinking water supplier, nearly dried up in 2018 – it is now full

Other lessons include a better appreciation of the role of agriculture in water management – in South Africa, as in many parts of the world, around 70% of water reserves are used to irrigate farmland. .

Around Cape Town, farmers have agreed to stop using municipal water altogether for several months.

The Day Zero crisis has also underscored the increasingly unpredictable nature of weather conditions in times of climate change.

By the end of 2018, Cape Town had received more rain than average. But not during the usual seasons.

Seven years of drought

But as there is growing conviction that the Western Cape Province is now in a much stronger position to deal with future droughts, there is little evidence that other parts of South Africa have learned the same lessons.

"They built us a toilet here, but we can't use it because there is no water," said Elsie Hanse, a resident of Eastern Cape Province.

In the much poorer province of the Eastern Cape, where farmers are struggling to cope with their own devastating seven-year drought, the densely populated Nelson Mandela Bay region faces severe water shortages that are largely blamed on years of mismanagement and corruption, and an inability to maintain vital water infrastructure.

“Fortunately, the Cape Town rulers were up to the task. They did everything and… took the people with them and as a result, it helped them overcome the problem,” said Mkhuseli Jack, businessman and opposition politician in the town of Gqeberha. .

“It’s the other way around here because this place is run by very poor leadership. People have reached a stage where they won’t believe anything the politicians say here.”

Gqerberha is now trying to focus minds on warning that his own Day Zero could arrive in a few months, when the taps are already dry in some small towns in the province and many neighborhoods depend on the irregular deliveries of tankers made by a local charity.

“We haven’t had water for two days. I’m worried about the future because it’s going to get worse and worse. Because [the government] don’t take care of us, ”said Elsie Hanse, 53, who lives in a cabin in a township on the outskirts of Graaff-Reinet, a town in the Eastern Cape.

“They built us a toilet here, but we can’t use it because there is no water.”

