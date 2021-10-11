Day of the Girl Child: A digital generation where every girl counts

Sebabatso Ncephe (left), a 19-year-old South African girl, has developed an app – Afya Yangu, or “My health” in Swahili. By allowing hospitals to communicate directly with patients, the app helps patients maintain their privacy and dignity. Credit: UNICEF / Mosibudi Ratlebjane

NEW YORK, October 11 (IPS) – The theme of this year’s annual conference International Day of the Girl, October 11, “Digital Generation. Our generation. », Recognizes the digital transformation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. But while the pandemic has accelerated the transition to learning, working and networking online, it has also accelerated the risk that women and girls will be left behind.

In 2020, more than 60 million women in Europe and Central Asia (ECA) did not have access to mobile internet and therefore, were more likely than men to miss learning and work opportunities.

Access, ownership and use of digital tools are not gender neutral: For example, parents may be stricter with girls than with boys in cell phone use and activities that require internet use, while households with limited IT resources may redirect them to boys and men rather than girls and women, often responsible for household chores. chores and unpaid work. Factors such as affordability and cost also affect women and girls disproportionately.

Additionally, social norms, gender biases, and lack of support from family and teachers often discourage girls and women from choosing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education programs and pursuing studies. careers in these fields.

Sebabatso Ncephe (left), a 19-year-old South African girl, has developed an app – Afya Yangu, or “My health” in Swahili. By allowing hospitals to communicate directly with patients, the app helps patients maintain their privacy and dignity. Credit: UNICEF / Mosibudi Ratlebjane

In Bosnia herzegovina, one in three girls say they are discouraged by their family from choosing STEM subjects more widely at university, whereas in Ukraine 23% of women aged 15-24 say lack of self-confidence is the number one reason for not pursuing a career in tech. With fewer women in STEM fields, the scarcity of female role models for the younger generation persists, compounding the problem.

Gender equality in STEM

We must all join forces to advance gender equality in STEM. Measures include eliminating gender stereotypes in education, raising awareness and promoting STEM subjects among girls and women, and providing career counseling to encourage girls to consider studying in fields dominated by men.

Our regional advocacy platform, STEM4All, engages with multiple partners – from policy makers and academia to women and girls themselves – to share knowledge, build coalitions and build links to advance gender equality in STEM.

Earlier this year, the platform facilitated a “Girls in Tech: Central Asia” event, which brought together technology industry leaders and ICT role models to share their experiences and offer advice to more than 120 girls and women in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

One of our goals in the platform is to showcase the high impact initiatives of our partners, government and the private sector. For example, the Girls Engineers from Turkey Project is a wonderful model of how we can increase the employability of skilled women in engineering with scholarships, internships and mentoring, and coaching support.

In Azerbaijan, UNDP has partnered with USAID to pilot a nine-month mentorship program to equip young women and girls with tools and guidance to advance in STEM fields. The platform is powered by Accelerator Labs, a UNDP learning network created to accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The future of work

While the demand for workers in STEM occupations should only increase in the future, in Europe and Central Asia, the share of women researchers in engineering and technology Only 40 percent in a few countries. The number of women in IT is also particularly low compared to men: women represent only 18% of ICT specialists in the EU, while just 16% of founders in the fields of ICT and technology in the south of the Caucasus and in the west of the CIS are women.

Cultural and social norms, the lack of childcare services and inadequate parental leave policies are major obstacles to the entry and progression of women in the careers of their choice. These barriers are repeatedly magnified in STEM fields, where male-dominated workplaces and entrenched gender stereotypes present formidable barriers for many talented women.

Gender equality in STEM and in the future of work is a goal in itself. We cannot deny half of humanity the opportunity to enter and succeed in this fast growing sector that is fueling the green and digital transition.

But there are also compelling economic and social reasons for us to strive for this goal.

In the EU, for example, closing the gender gap in STEM could lead to a 1.2 million additional jobs. More women graduating in STEM subjects and choosing careers in higher paying sectors can gradually increase their average incomes, thus helping to close the gender pay gap.

The world and the future of work needs the skills and perspectives, talent and leadership of women as much as it does of men. It requires all of our concerted actions to close the digital gender gap and harness the power of technology to advance the education, leadership and equality of girls and women.

Mirjana Spoljaric Egger is Under Secretary-General of the United Nations, Deputy Administrator of UNDP and Director of the UNDP Regional Office for Europe and the CIS. She was appointed to this post by the Secretary-General of the United Nations in August 2018 and took up her duties in October 2018.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram