Day 1 of the end of the American war in Afghanistan

KANDAHAR AIRPORT, Afghanistan – A gray US transport aircraft taxied down the runway, carrying ammunition, a giant flatscreen television from a CIA base, pallets of equipment and departing troops. It was one of many planes that night to remove what was left of the American war from this vast military base in the south of the country.

President Biden said the US to withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11, ending the country’s longest war on foreign soil – but the withdrawal has already begun.

The United States and its NATO allies have spent decades building Kandahar Airfield in a city of war, filled with tents, operations centers, barracks, basketball courts, storage sites ammunition, aircraft hangars and at least one post office.

Once the base is stripped of anything deemed sensitive by its US and NATO owners, its skeleton will be turned over to Afghan security forces.