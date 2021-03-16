David Stuurman: the South African who escaped twice from Robben Island

Statue of David Stuurman

David Stuurman, who just had an airport named after him, was one of the first leaders in resistance to colonial expansion in South Africa, but few in the country know much about him, as Mohammed Allie reports.

For the colonial establishment of the late 18th and early 19th centuries, David Stuurman was a criminal and a threat, but for the Khoi and Xhosa (or amaXhosa) people he achieved hero status for his courageous resistance and continues to forced evictions and subjugation.

Stuurman also has the distinction of being the only person to have escaped twice from Robben Island – later known as one of the places where Nelson Mandela was incarcerated – off Cape Town.

In 1809, he was among the first political prisoners to be banished there.

First escape

“He was arrested and charged with resisting colonial rule as well as opposing the conscription of the Khoi into militias created to defend the colony and attack the San and AmaXhosa,” the cultural activist said. Stephen Langtry at the BBC.

“In December 1809, Stuurman and a few others were the first to escape the island using one of the whaling boats which was anchored in the harbor.

“He left the colony and took refuge among the amaXhosa. He was recaptured [a decade later] and put to forced labor on Robben Island. On August 9, 1820, he escaped again, ”Langtry added.

Even though the getaway boat capsized, Stuurman only survived to be captured once again and sent back to the island in December for a third stint.

Deaths in Australia

This time he was chained to a wall until he could be transported in February 1823 to Australia.

Stuurman was then put to work at the Sydney Military Barracks for six years before getting a ticket to leave. But by that time, he had become lame in his right leg and was unable to return home, according to Sydney Living Museums.

He died in Australia in 1830 and was buried in a cemetery which was later redeveloped as Sydney Central Station, meaning Stuurman’s remains could not be located.

David Stuurman’s spirit rested in South Africa at a ceremony in 2017

After negotiations with the Australian authorities which lasted several years, a traditional ceremony was organized in Sydney in 2017 to repatriate the spirit of Stuurman. Three days later, a second spiritual repatriation was carried out at the Sarah Baartman Heritage Center in the South African town of Hankey, in the Eastern Cape Province.

Born around 1773, near the Gamtoos River in what is now Eastern Cape, Stuurman took over the leadership of his Khoi clan from his brother Klaas who died in 1803.

He became involved in the anti-colonial struggle after his people were dispossessed of their lands by Dutch and British colonizers, forcing him and other indigenous peoples to live and work on their lands as workers.

‘Tied up and beaten’

Stuurman himself worked for a farmer, Johannes Vermaak, but his brutal treatment led him to give up his job.

At one point, it was alleged that he threatened Vermaak.

“[After the disagreement] Vermaak had initially demanded that he be shot but had contented himself with having him tied to a cart and beaten with sjamboks. [whips]“Wrote historian Vertrees Malherbe.

“After that it was salted and left in the scorching sun for a few hours.”

Key dates in Stuurman’s life. [ Early 1770s Stuurman born in what is now Eastern Cape ],[ 1795 British forces seize Cape Colony from the Dutch, then return it in 1803 and finally gaining control in 1806 ],[ 1799 Khoi rebellion, which Stuurman helps lead, begins ],[ 1809 Stuurman arrested and held on Robben Island but later escapes ],[ 1820 Stuurman recaptured after second escape ],[ 1830 Stuurman dies in Australia after being transported there in 1823 ], Source: Source: SA History Online, BBC Monitoring, Image:

Stuurman’s active career as Khoi ruler lasted a tumultuous period in the first two decades of the 19th century, when the Xhosa, Boers, Khoikhoi, San, and British clashed intermittently in the Eastern Cape.

Much of the conflict was due to colonial expansion which dispossessed the Xhosa and Khoi of their land, livestock and other goods.

In 1799, the Khoi on the eastern border of the Cape Colony rebelled. Hundreds of people left the farms they were in many cases forced to work on and went to live with the Xhosa, according to South African History Online. Together, the Khoi and the Xhosa attacked the colonialists.

Stuurman helped lead expeditions to recover cattle from Dutch settlers between 1795 and 1803.

Clearly, Stuurman was a thorn in the side of both the pioneers and the new British authorities in Cape Town, as he refused to be forced to relinquish his clan’s independence.

‘For us, he’s a legend’

“He was important for his contribution to the resistance to the colonial occupation. He was also a formidable resistance fighter,” cultural activist Shepi Mati told the BBC.

“At one point he took in refugees – people who fled slavery and forced conscription into agricultural work and offered them a safe haven among his community that resided in the area now called Hankey in Cape Town. Oriental.

“Stuurman himself was highly regarded in the community. He was not afraid to take on the colonialists. He took back land and livestock that had been forcibly taken from his people.”

Khoi activists and members of the Khoi San community participated in the symbolic burial in 2017

Mati added that Stuurman also played an important role in promoting unity between the Khoi and the Xhosa.

“For us, he is a legend. He is one of the heroes Khoi and San who was the first, along with his brother Klaas, to fight against colonialism, land dispossession and slavery at the time.” says Christian Martin, a Khoi based in the Eastern Cape and San Activist. In 2016, he proposed that the Port Elizabeth airport be named in honor of Stuurman.

“Stuurman was way ahead of his time in unity and nation building.

“There is a white version of Stuurman where he is described as a murderer. Remember some people also considered Nelson Mandela a terrorist – but for millions of people he was a hero.”

The settlers regarded him as a bandit and did not want to cooperate and in 1809 Stuurman was arrested and detained on Robben Island.

‘First revolutionary’

Martin reveals that he received several messages from white South Africans after the name change of Port Elizabeth International Airport (which itself has a new name – Gqeberha).

One of them, written in Afrikaans, called Stuurman a “notorious thief and murderer” who had killed settlers, stole their cattle and “hunted their wives and children, barefoot and wearing only their nightgowns in the field in the freezing cold “.

Perhaps part of the source of the anger was that the airport was once named after former Prime Minister HF Verwoerd, considered one of the architects of apartheid, which legalized racial discrimination.

According to Errol Heynes, former deputy mayor of Port Elizabeth, Stuurman, by opposing forced dismissals, has become “one of the country’s first revolutionaries”.

“It was important to highlight those who fought the first settlers and fought colonization before the advent of apartheid,” he adds.

Stuurman was honored in other ways. In 2015, a life-size bronze sculpture of him, created by Cape Town artist Keith Calder, was erected at the National Heritage Monument in Tshwane.

Despite this and having played a key role in the resistance to colonialism, the airport had to be renamed for many South Africans to find out more about it.

With this move and the tales of his heroism, including the double escape from Robben Island, there will likely be more interest.