David Frost, Brexit negotiator, resigns in another blow for Boris Johnson
LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson took yet another blow at the end of a week of turmoil in UK politics when his close ally and Brexit negotiator David Frost announced his resignation, citing differences over the orientation of government policy.
Mr Frost, a cabinet member, was one of the main architects of the country’s Brexit deal and was engaged in difficult negotiations with the European Union over how the country’s exit conditions applied to North Ireland.
In his resignation letter, Mr Frost, who is a member of the House of Lords, said Brexit was ‘secure’ but the PM was aware of his ‘concerns about the current direction of travel’, alluding to differences over politics since Britain left the European Union.
He added, “I hope we get to where we need to be as quickly as possible: a lightly regulated, low-tax entrepreneurial economy at the forefront of modern science and economic change.
The announcement of his departure, which he said in his letter would be effective immediately, puts further pressure on Mr Johnson, whose leadership has been challenged by a succession of recent setbacks just as Britain fighting a new wave of coronavirus infections. Mr Frost’s resignation was reported earlier today by The Mail on Sunday.
Mr Frost, who according to the polls is very popular among members of the Conservative Party, also hinted in his letter that he had significant differences with Mr Johnson over the restrictions on coronaviruses: ‘We also need to learn how to living with Covid and I know it’s your gut too, ”he wrote. “You took the courageous decision in July, against strong opposition, to reopen the country. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out to be irreversible, as I hoped, and I think you did too.
Mr Frost added that he hoped the country could get back on track and “not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere.”
The Mail on Sunday said Mr Frost informed the Prime Minister of his decision a week ago.
But the timing of his announcement could hardly have been worse for Mr Johnson, after a disastrous week. Tuesday, nearly 100 of its own legislators rebelled against government plans to require a pass proving vaccination status or a negative Covid test to enter larger venues.
Then Friday, Mr Johnson’s Conservative Party lost a seat for more than a century he had organized an election to replace Owen Paterson, one of his legislators, who resigned after breaking the rules of parliamentary lobbying.
These events have sparked speculation that Mr Johnson’s leadership will be called into question, although most analysts believe it is unlikely to happen imminently, especially as Parliament is now on recess for the holidays. of Christmas.
However, the political situation is volatile with speculation that the government may introduce new, stricter coronavirus restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. The rebellion in parliament on Tuesday underscored opposition from conservative lawmakers to such measures. But Britain recorded more than 90,000 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, and there are growing fears that the country’s overwhelmed health services are overwhelmed.
Mr Frost was one of Brexit’s most hard-line supporters, but, despite his combative stance in talks with the European Union, the government recently backed down from a threat to suspend part of its deal on post trade terms. -Brexit for Northern Ireland. Britain has also dropped its demand to impeach the European Court of Justice as the ultimate arbiter of trade rules.
Speaking to Times Radio, Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen said Mr Frost’s resignation would be a “defining moment” for many of his colleagues and was a “devastating blow to the government and to the Prime Minister”, adding that Mr Johnson must “change or go”.
Jenny Chapman, the shadow minister of state for the Labor Party in the Cabinet Office, said on twitter that the government was “in chaos”, adding that “the country needs leadership, not a lame prime minister whose MPs and cabinet have lost confidence in him.” Boris Johnson must apologize to the public and explain what his plan is for the next few weeks.