David Frost, Brexit negotiator, resigns in another blow for Boris Johnson

Then Friday, Mr Johnson’s Conservative Party lost a seat for more than a century he had organized an election to replace Owen Paterson, one of his legislators, who resigned after breaking the rules of parliamentary lobbying.

These events have sparked speculation that Mr Johnson’s leadership will be called into question, although most analysts believe it is unlikely to happen imminently, especially as Parliament is now on recess for the holidays. of Christmas.

However, the political situation is volatile with speculation that the government may introduce new, stricter coronavirus restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. The rebellion in parliament on Tuesday underscored opposition from conservative lawmakers to such measures. But Britain recorded more than 90,000 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, and there are growing fears that the country’s overwhelmed health services are overwhelmed.

Mr Frost was one of Brexit’s most hard-line supporters, but, despite his combative stance in talks with the European Union, the government recently backed down from a threat to suspend part of its deal on post trade terms. -Brexit for Northern Ireland. Britain has also dropped its demand to impeach the European Court of Justice as the ultimate arbiter of trade rules.

Speaking to Times Radio, Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen said Mr Frost’s resignation would be a “defining moment” for many of his colleagues and was a “devastating blow to the government and to the Prime Minister”, adding that Mr Johnson must “change or go”.

Jenny Chapman, the shadow minister of state for the Labor Party in the Cabinet Office, said on twitter that the government was “in chaos”, adding that “the country needs leadership, not a lame prime minister whose MPs and cabinet have lost confidence in him.” Boris Johnson must apologize to the public and explain what his plan is for the next few weeks.