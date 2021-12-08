Daunte Wright: US police shooting trial to open

Kim Potter faces manslaughter charges in the shooting of a 20-year-old black man near Minneapolis earlier this year.

The opening arguments are defined to start in the trial of former US police officer Kim Potter, who shot dead Daunte Wright, 20, an unarmed black man, in what she said said it was a confusion between his weapon and his Taser.

Wednesday’s proceedings came after a predominantly white jury sat down for the Minnesota trial last week.

Potter, 49, faces first and second degree manslaughter charges for the April 11 murder, which sparked protests against police brutality in the community of Brooklyn Center, north of Minneapolis, in middle of a larger national movement for racial justice in the United States.

The murder happened a few miles from where George Floyd died after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020 – and like Chauvin went to trial for the murder of Floyd, for which he was subsequently convicted.

Potter’s trial takes place in the same Hennepin County courtroom that Chauvin was in sentenced in April.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry maximum sentences of 15 and 10 years, respectively. Her lawyers say she will testify in her own defense.

The 26-year-old police veteran was training a new officer when the duo arrested Wright for having expired license plate labels and an air freshener hanging from the car’s rearview mirror, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers decided to arrest Wright when they discovered he had a pending warrant. As he attempted to escape, body camera footage shows Potter yelling “Taser, Taser, Taser” and “I’ll put you down” before she fires a single shot from her handgun.

We can then hear him say: “I took the wrong one [expletive] firearm.”

Wright drove off, but his vehicle collided with a concrete barrier moments later. He died at the scene.

Reckless action versus honest error

Prosecutors were to use their opening remarks to highlight the extensive training Potter had received prior to the murder.

She had taken two Taser-specific training courses in the six months preceding the incident, according to the criminal complaint. Experts said this made her criminally responsible for the murder, even though it was a mistake.

To convict her of manslaughter, prosecutors must prove that Potter caused Wright’s death through culpable negligence.

In court records, prosecutors alleged that Potter “acted consciously and intentionally in choosing to use force against Daunte Wright and in seeking, drawing, pointing and handling a weapon.”

Makeshift memorial is seen at the site where Daunte Wright was killed by police officer Kim Potter [File: Julio Cortez/The Associated Press]

The defense, meanwhile, will likely argue that Potter made a tragic but understandable mistake while under intense pressure. They are also expected to argue that Wright created the dangerous situation by resisting arrest.

Defense attorneys are expected to present not yet released body camera footage that shows Potter’s remorse over the murder.

However, they also argued in court records that while Potter had intentionally used deadly force, it was justified as Wright’s actions endangered officers at the scene.