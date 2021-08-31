Data platform helps Pacific island countries collect, analyze and act on information

KATMANDU, Aug 31 (IPS) – Do you know if midwifery services are available at Saupia Health Center in Paunangisu, Efate Island in Vanuatu, Pacific Islands? I do, and have never been within 1,000 kilometers of the facility – I found the information online in seconds thanks to a data platform called Tupaia.

Developed in 2017 as an item tracking system for extremely long supply chains of health equipment in the Pacific Islands, Tupaia today brings together health, education and environmental data from across the Pacific Islands. a number of independent sources analyze them and present them in an interactive online map.

“If you want to see how many people a country has had in regards to a Covid outbreak, or a dengue outbreak, that type of information will be displayed in Tupaia,” says Erin Nunan, director of Beyond Essential Services, the company who created the platform.

“You can look nationally and see how many people have accessed health services within a specified time frame or you can zoom in on a province or district and see more precisely details of where there may be gaps. for people with access to the health system, or where people are doing great, and that allows a country to set up different responses, ”Nunan adds in a video interview ahead of Small Island States (SIDS) Forum Solutions online and in person August 30-31, 2021.

Tupaia is one of the innovations presented at the event, which aims to revive the efforts of SIDS to achieve global development goals by 2030. Organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations In partnership with the United Nations International Telecommunication Union and co-hosted by the Government of Fiji, the forum brings together representatives from 38 SIDS around the world, United Nations agencies and civil society.

The economies of many SIDS have been hit by COVID-19-related restrictions, which have stifled key tourism trade. Many were also already grappling with monumental challenges such as rising sea levels and the growing number of extreme weather events due to climate change. The forum, which ends on Tuesday, aims to “incubate, promote and develop local and imported solutions to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to agriculture, food and nutrition,” the site says. Web.

The creators of Tupaia believe that the platform has brought countries closer to the targets of SDG3 (health and well-being), SDG6 (water and sanitation for all) and SDG 17 (strengthen the implementation of work and partnership for sustainable development). Their company, Beyond Essential Systems, also released Tamanu, a medical records system.

Today, Tupaia operates in six Pacific Island countries and beyond, collecting real-time data from nearly 800 facilities using a variety of sources, including its own app, MediTrak, and creating visualizations that health systems, workers and even patients can use to make decisions. manufacturing. In Fiji, he helps track Covid-19 swab samples.

Open source and free, with funding from the Australian government and others, Tupaia’s data collection, management and visualization tools can also be used to collect environmental data to manage resources such as water stations. water and disaster response. In Papua New Guinea, the platform is used to monitor the incidence of malaria.

“It could be a nurse in a clinic, it could be an administrator in a single province, these are the people we really think of as the software’s customers, the actual end users,” says Michael Nunan, CEO of Beyond Essential. Systems, in another video interview for the SIDS Solutions Forum.

For example, in 2018, an order for cold chain drugs for the island of Kiribati was delayed. As a result, a busy facility ran out of several items, including insulin and hepatitis B vaccine. But the facility nurse was able to log into Tupaia and instantly see which nearby facilities had facilities. a functional refrigerator and a stock of necessary drugs. She contacted one of them and was able to arrange for prompt delivery of the stock, resulting in little disruption in patient care.

Named after a Polynesian navigator who joined Captain James Cook’s crew in 1769, Tupaia takes data often siled into specialized software designed for specific purposes and integrates it into customizable dashboards for various user groups. .

Tupaia’s data sources, supply chain software for vaccines and other medicines, health information software and data collection applications, provide information on health infrastructure, including the supply chain. cold, essential medical equipment, personnel and service delivery.

“Whatever you want to do with the data, be it collecting, aggregating, analyzing, visualizing or disseminating data, we want you to be able to do it with Tupaia,” says Michael Nunan in the interview. video.